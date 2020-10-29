2021 Audi A6 Sport 45 TFSI packs more power and improve styling

Audi has unveiled a new entry-level version of the A6 sedan. The vehicle is the 2021 Audi A6 Sport 45 TFSI, and it brings improved styling and more power to the entry for the model line. Audi offers a black optic exterior package standard on the 2.0-liter TFSI version, and it comes with Quattro all-wheel drive, as do all A6 models.

Audi’s A6 Sport 45 TFSI makes 261 horsepower and 273 pound-foot of torque. That’s 13 additional horsepower over the previous model, and the engine is paired with a seven-speed S Tronic dual-clutch transmission. The vehicle features progressive steering, which is a sporty steering ratio that becomes more direct as the steering angle increases to make the mid-sized sedan more maneuverable.

The standard black optic package adds a black optic grille, air intakes in black, black mirror housings, and black high-gloss exterior window trim. Fine-grained ash natural wood inlays replace the walnut natural wood inlays inside the car, and the vehicle features a black headliner standard. The car also has an available Sport package that features 20-inch five-V spoke wheels and Sport suspension.

LED headlights with high beam assist and lane departure warning are also standard. Other features include standard three-zone automatic climate control, heated eight-way power front seats with four-way power lumbar adjustment, and leather seating surfaces with contrast stitching on seats and dashboard.

MMI Navigation and Audi smartphone interface are also standard. The MMI touch response system has a pair of large high-resolution touchscreens for fast access to functions and allows personalization. The second-generation Audi virtual cockpit is also available as an option. Standard driver assistance features include adaptive cruise control with traffic jam and turn assist, and Audi side assist with rear cross-traffic assist with vehicle exit warning. The vehicle starts at $55,400 plus the $1045 destination charge.