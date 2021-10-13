2021 Acer Chromebooks try to hit every segment, size, and budget

There have been a couple of new PCs announced in the past few days, and, given Microsoft’s latest launches, it’s no surprise that they all revolve around Windows 11. Acer does have new Windows 11 PCs to show off, but it is casting its net a bit wider. It has even more new Chromebooks joining its growing army of devices running Google’s web-centric OS, and this year’s lineup aims for almost every user need and design inclination.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 shown above and its Enterprise twin is headlining the company’s new Chromebooks, combining the flexibility of a convertible laptop/tablet hybrid with the power of Intel’s 11th-gen Core processors and Iris Xe graphics. The laptop’s large 14-inch FHD touch display is advertised to be the perfect screen for work and play, whether it’s in laptop mode, tablet mode, or tent mode. The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 arrives on January 2022 for $699.99.

The Acer Chromebook 515, in contrast, offers a more traditional laptop form and experience, but in a larger size. The 15.6-inch FHD laptop with optional multi-touch capability is still powered by the latest and beefiest Intel Core processors and can support up to 16GB of RAM. The Acer Chromebook 515 will only be available in EMEA markets starting October, but the Chromebook Enterprise 515 will arrive in the US in January next year for $649.99.

Despite its seemingly normal appearance, the Acer Chromebook 514 might be the more interesting one in this batch. Eschewing Intel processors, Acer put an ARM-based MediaTek Kompanion 828 inside, bringing with it some traits from the mobile market, like 15 hours of battery life and fast charging speeds. The Chromebook is lightweight in both size and price, with the Acer Chromebook 514 arriving in December for only $399.99.

Last but not least is the Acer Chromebook Spin 314, the budget option for those looking for a convertible Chrome OS experience. That said, it does skimp on the power with Intel Pentium or Celeron processors, up to 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. This is pretty much how Chromebooks were seen in the past, and this apparent throwback is arriving in November for $499.99.