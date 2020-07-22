2020 Ram HD Blackout Edition features a monochromatic styling theme

The word ‘stunning’ is not usually associated with large pick-up trucks. But the 2020 Ram HD Blackout Edition begs to differ. Ram gave the 1500 its first taste of the blackout treatment last year, and now it’s the Ram 2500 and 3500’s turn to receive a monochromatic styling package.

“The new Ram Heavy Duty Limited Black Edition is another example of how we deliver the most luxurious pickups in the industry,” said Mike Koval Jr., Head of Ram Brand.

Ram’s newest blackout package is available on the Limited trim of the 2500 and 3500 HD. It consists of blacked-out exterior accents including black RAM badges on the massive front grille, black door handles, tow hooks, and darkened tow mirrors. Incidentally, the headlight and taillight bezels were murdered-out, as well.

“Ram is committed to continuous improvement and that includes looking for ways to deliver unique models with features and durability that continue to win over more and more buyers,” added Koval Jr.

Meanwhile, single rear-wheel (SRW) models get standard 20-inch black wheels, while the dual-rear-wheel (DRW) version receives a nice set of 17-inch wheels with machined eyelets – all finished in black, of course.

The interior is all-black with black leather seats and dark interior trim with contrasting silver accents. Additionally, buyers who opt for the Uconnect 12-inch infotainment system (which is standard on the Limited trim) receives an updated version of Sirius XM’s Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora.

The Blackout Edition package is available on both gasoline/diesel and RWD/4WD models of the 2020 Ram 1500 and 3500 HD. The standard engine is a burly 6.4-liter gasoline Hemi V8 with 410 horsepower and 429 pound-feet of torque.

But when it comes to pure, unadulterated pulling power, the optional 6.7-liter Cummins turbo-diesel inline-six motor with 370 horsepower and 850 pound-feet of torque is a better option.

The Ram 3500 is available with a high-output version of the Cummins diesel mill. It produces 400 horsepower and a mind-boggling 1,000 pound-feet of torque. According to Ram, the Heavy Duty Limited Black Edition arrives at dealerships in September 2020. The Blackout Package costs $1,295 while a Ram 2500 Limited RWD with the Hemi V8 starts at $62,745.