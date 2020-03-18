2020 LG OLED TVs US pricing and launch dates announced

While the entertainment industry, particularly theaters and film production, has been hit hard by this virus pandemic, some are finding a new wave of customers and users, mostly because those are stuck at home. Streaming and Video On Demand (VOD) services are on the rise and, unsurprisingly, it is also an opportunity for some brands to put their best products forward to help people while the days away, just like LG’s latest generation of LG TVs coming very soon to the US.

The 2020 lineup of LG OLED TVs not only span a wide range of sizes, they each have their own story to tell. The GX Gallery series, for example, boasts of 20mm thin bodies that almost disappear into walls. Available starting April, these TVs will cost $2,499 for the 55-inch model all the way up to $5,999 for the largest 77-inch screen.

The 2020 LG OLED SIGNATURE ZK Real 8K TVs, on the other hand, will blast your eyes with “Real 8K” pixel resolution, exceeding the CTA standard for Ultra HD TVs. They are also the priciest, immediately starting at $19,999 for a 77-inch model. Those who need a cinematic 88-inch experience will have to save up for that $29,999 8K TV.

Of course, not everyone is into 8K yet but some will at least want a 4K TV. LG’s CX and BX OLED series try to supply that market but at a price, of course. The cheapest, a 55-inch BX class, will go for $1,599 starting May.

In addition to those characteristics specific to each series, LG’s 2020 OLED TV lineup also have common traits, like NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility for those who want to play their games on a large screen in the living room. There’s also the rather comical Filmmaker Mode that turns off the motion smoothing that TV makers were previously so proud of.