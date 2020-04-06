2020 Audi RS 3 Nardo edition limited to 200 units in the US

Audi has a new limited-edition vehicle that will be offered in the United States called the 2020 Audi RS 3 Nardo edition. Audi plans to import 200 units into the United States with pricing starting at $59,900. The special edition car is the sportiest version of the RS 3 and includes standard RS fixed sport suspension.

Audi says that the special edition can reach a top speed of 174 mph, which is electronically limited. That is 19 mph faster than the standard RS 3. Power for the car comes from a five-cylinder engine that displaces 2.5-liters and makes 394 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque. The Nardo edition also includes standard Sport exhaust system with black tips.

Inside the car are RS embroidered formats, Alcantara kneepads with Crescendo red stitching, Crescendo Red air vents, and accent rings, and seatbelts with red edges. On the outside of the car is special Nardo Gray exterior paint with Black Optic exterior trim. The wheels are 19-inch, and it’s in the car has red brake calipers.

The car also has the Audi virtual cockpit with a 12.3-inch display powered by an Nvidia quad-core processor. Audi says that when fitted with the Dynamic plus package, the infotainment screen in the car shows horsepower and torque along with the G-meter. When the car is driven in manual shift mode, the tachometer acts as a shift light and changes colors to prompt the driver to upshift.

Audi says the vehicle is arriving now at dealerships with a starting price of $59,900. The price doesn’t include the destination charge of $995 or tax, title, and license. There is no indication of option pricing at this time. Audi is warning that the dealer sets actual pricing. Anyone looking forward to buying one of these could reasonably expect market adjustments to be added to the sticker price for the limited-edition model.