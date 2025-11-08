Can You Wear AirPods While Driving? It Depends

You've probably heard the phrase, "don't text and drive," but what's the rule when it comes to AirPods? It's not hard to see their appeal. With AirPods, you can listen to music and make phone calls while keeping both hands on the steering wheel. But that doesn't mean you should do it. To put it better, here's what Professor of Auditory Cognitive Neuroscience, Dr Maria Chait, has to say about listening devices that cover your ears: "While headphones can be beneficial to us in many circumstances, on the road they can block out important sound cues, meaning we might not be able to perceive nearby vehicles or road users, potentially putting them — and us — in danger." And that's not all, Ford says using them while driving can throw off your response time by up to four seconds.

When you're driving, a split-second distraction can cause an accident. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Commission, in 2023, 3,257 people lost their lives due to distracted driving. Some drivers try to find a middle ground, choosing to keep one ear open to listen to traffic. But whether or not you can wear AirPods while driving really depends on what the law says.