Are Starfire Tires Any Good? Here's What Drivers Say
Starfire tires are an associate brand of Cooper Tires, which placed seventh in our ranking of major tire brands. Goodyear acquired Cooper tire in 2021 in an attempt to increase its reach and now oversees the low-cost Starfire lineup of six all-season tire models. The Starfire website touts the brand's grippy rubber with the slogan "Tires That Actually Stick" and goes on to claim that Starfire tires offer a stable ride and good traction on all roads and in all climates. The website also touts durability, and Starfire tires come with a 40,000 or 50,000-mile warranty.
Starfire tires are sold at national chains and independent local dealers; we went to the customer review sections of several large retailers' websites to find out what owners thought of the brand. The all-season passenger vehicle Starfire Solarus AS appears to have the greatest number of reviews on the various sites, so we will focus on this tire as an indicator of Starfire tire quality. It is available in a variety of sizes to fit rims from 14 inches to 18 inches in diameter and comes with a 50,000 mile (80,000 km) treadwear warranty.
What do drivers say about the Starfire Solarus AS tire?
The over 1,200 drivers who posted ratings on the Walmart tires website gave the Starfire Solarus AS an overall score of 4.4 out of five stars, with nearly 75% awarding the tire a perfect five of five. While many reviewers appreciated the handling and comfort level of the Solarus AS, others gave one-star reviews for poor tread life and the need to go through the manufacturer for replacement of their short-lived tires.
On the Pep Boys site, more than 350 buyers gave the Starfire Solarus AS an average of 4.0 out of five stars. As of this writing, 60% are five-star ratings and another 15% are at the average of four. These Pep Boys customers also rated their tires at 4.3 on price, 4.1 on value, 4.1 on quality, and 4.1 on durability. Five-star reviewers highlighted their appreciation of Pep Boys' service as well as the Starfire tire's performance, while there were several one-star reviews that decried shoddy service and tires that wore out quickly. Tires should last tens of thousands of miles before needing replacement, but customers consistently complain that Starfire tires don't make it that far.
Amazon ratings for Starfire Solarus AS tires average 4.6 stars, with 80% of more than 2,000 drivers rating them five out of five and only 10% coming in at three stars or less. Those providing favorable ratings liked the tires' traction and quiet ride under varied conditions and appreciated their value (most sizes sell for under $100 per tire). One-star reviewers cited blowouts, separated treads, bulging sidewalls, and tires that were out of round or leaked.
Our methodology
The Starfire Solarus AS appeared to have the most reviews on various sites, so we focused on that specific tire as a representative sample of the brand. We extensively evaluated feedback from Starfire Solarus AS customers on three widely-used tire-buying websites with hundreds of reviews each: Walmart tires, Pep Boys, and Amazon.
We first checked the rating numbers to make an initial impression, then scoured individual reviews to identify common problems and patterns. Our conclusion is that despite the overall positive impression most Starfire tire buyers seem to have, it's impossible to ignore commonly voiced concerns about how long these tires last.