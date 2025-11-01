Are Starfire Tires Any Good? Here's What Drivers Say

The over 1,200 drivers who posted ratings on the Walmart tires website gave the Starfire Solarus AS an overall score of 4.4 out of five stars, with nearly 75% awarding the tire a perfect five of five. While many reviewers appreciated the handling and comfort level of the Solarus AS, others gave one-star reviews for poor tread life and the need to go through the manufacturer for replacement of their short-lived tires.

On the Pep Boys site, more than 350 buyers gave the Starfire Solarus AS an average of 4.0 out of five stars. As of this writing, 60% are five-star ratings and another 15% are at the average of four. These Pep Boys customers also rated their tires at 4.3 on price, 4.1 on value, 4.1 on quality, and 4.1 on durability. Five-star reviewers highlighted their appreciation of Pep Boys' service as well as the Starfire tire's performance, while there were several one-star reviews that decried shoddy service and tires that wore out quickly. Tires should last tens of thousands of miles before needing replacement, but customers consistently complain that Starfire tires don't make it that far.

Amazon ratings for Starfire Solarus AS tires average 4.6 stars, with 80% of more than 2,000 drivers rating them five out of five and only 10% coming in at three stars or less. Those providing favorable ratings liked the tires' traction and quiet ride under varied conditions and appreciated their value (most sizes sell for under $100 per tire). One-star reviewers cited blowouts, separated treads, bulging sidewalls, and tires that were out of round or leaked.