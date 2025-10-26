Easily Remove Stickers From Cars Using This Versatile Power Tool

The trick to using a heat gun to get rid of that car sticker is technique and control. Start off by washing the sticker and surrounding paint with mild soap and water so dirt and grit don't scratch the paint when you begin peeling. Be sure to dry the area completely after washing, then grab your heat gun and set it to a low or medium setting. A good tip is to start at the lowest setting and increase as needed as you go. Hold the gun a few inches from the sticker and move it from side to side for a few seconds. It is important to apply the heat evenly because if you focus too long on one spot, you risk damaging the paint.

Once you've done that, the edges of the sticker should begin to curl, and that is your sign to begin peeling. You can use a plastic scraper or your fingernail, but keep applying light heat as you peel so the adhesive stays soft. Wear gloves to protect yourself from the heat if necessary. If some glue is left behind, you can apply a bit of adhesive remover or rubbing alcohol with a microfiber cloth until the surface feels smooth. Rinse the area to remove any residue, and then apply wax or a sealant to protect the paint and restore that glossy look that stickers tend to dull over time. The heat gun method is great for stickers on paint, but if you want to remove stickers from your car's windshield, a cleaning solution might be the better route.