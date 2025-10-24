NASA Found A Secret 100-Foot Deep Military Base In Greenland - Here's What It Was Used For

From the very beginning, Camp Century proved a nightmare for those involved. Given the fragile nature of the ice shelf, the construction of this massive "City Under the Ice" was extremely tedious. Costing around $8 million to construct, the base required approximately 6,000 tons of supplies that all had to be moved via bobsled — traveling at roughly 2 mph — from Thule Air Base, now known as Pituffik Space Base. Of course, this couldn't be done until a 1,000-foot passage dubbed Main Street was dug through the snow and ice by soldiers, so it goes without saying that those involved in Camp Century's construction had their work cut out for them.

Unfortunately, their work wasn't worth it for long. The site was only in operation for eight years, ultimately shutting down in 1967. While the concept behind Camp Century made some sense, the fact is that the location was far from ideal for consistent military operations. The Greenland ice sheet lacked the stability to sustain the base and all of the personnel within it, with regular structural failures and subsequent repairs proving quite a costly nuisance. At the time of publication, the base remains unenterable due to its collapse over the years, though it's entirely possible that as Greenland's ice sheets melt away, it could be seen and reached once again.

Seeing as it never amounted to much, Camp Century will endure as a historical oddity. NASA's rediscovery of it serves to remind the world that sometimes U.S. military operations aren't all that well thought-out, and that, obviously, building a compound into sheets of ice isn't a very structurally sound idea.