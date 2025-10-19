How Many Books Can You Store On A 16 GB Kindle? It's A Lot More Than You Think

Different types of files and media take up different amounts of space on your phone or laptop, and the same holds true for a Kindle. You may think, well, a book is a book, right? Wrong. Text-heavy books, like Harry Potter or that new autobiography by Michael J. Fox, will take up less space than graphic-heavy tomes, like the Diary of a Wimpy Kid books or popular manga. This is why Amazon doesn't come right out and say exactly how many books its 16-GB readers can hold.

For most people, however, 16 GB is more than enough space. If you fill your Kindle with average-length books, which each take up about two to four megabytes, you'll be able to store between 2,875 books to more than 5,700 books. If you're more keen on graphic novels, you can store far fewer on your e-reader — probably only a few hundred given an average size of 50 MB — so you may want to consider opting for the 32 GB Kindle Paperwhite model.

Having said that, if you don't plan on storing large files on your Kindle, storage space doesn't actually matter a great deal. All Kindle devices use the cloud for storage, just like your Apple iPhone or Samsung Galaxy. The company provides unlimited storage for all Amazon content, allowing you to download your current reads and then store them in the cloud when you're done. If you want to re-read an old favorite, simply download the file again. Your Kindle will also support other types of files, including PDFs.