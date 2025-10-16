Dwarf 3 Review: Portable Smart Telescope Astrophotography Made Easy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of my nerd hobbies is astronomy. I love looking at the stars and imagining all the various worlds that are out there. Nebulae, whole galaxies; it's enough to make you think about how tiny and insignificant, and yet how awesome human beings are. Space exploration is a wonderful thing, but it's always been just a little out of reach for me.

Sure, I can look up, but getting the right equipment that can really zoom in on those phenomena and capture them has always been difficult. Telescopes can be delicate or unwieldy to work with. So, when I heard about the Dwarf 3, a smart digital telescope that literally fits in a shoulder bag, I was hooked.

Of course, the Dwarf 3 didn't solve every problem, but it's an interesting product that solves some of them. So, I wanted to try it out. I have been using the Dwarf 3 motorized telescope (provided by DwarfLab for this review) at my home in Chicago and in Maui, HI, and these are my thoughts.