After 50 Years Of Being There, San Francisco Drivers May Notice Something Big Is Now Missing

The statue of Junípero Serra hasn't been everyone's favorite addition to the interstate scenery, however, as Junípero Serra is a controversial figure. Several Catholic officials were less than pleased with the way Caltrans went about removing the statue, arguing that they wished Caltrans had reached out and contacted the church before removing the statue. SFGATE reported that the executive director of communication for the Archdiocese of San Francisco, Peter Marlow, wrote that "It is incumbent upon government to be transparent and to not take actions that appear to single out particular groups in a negative way." He went on to say, "It also appears that this action was carried out in the dark of the night." Marlow also stated that several of the church's parishioners had contacted them to express concern over the religious figure's abrupt removal.

Others are less concerned to see the statue go. The massive concrete goliath was viewed by some as an eyesore, but it was the history of the man himself that was the greater issue. Junípero Serra presided over much of the Spanish colonization and mission work that took place in California in the 18th century. This resulted in grievous harm to the indigenous population and native culture. "While Serra is an important historical figure, his accomplishments as a Catholic missionary [..] are not worthy of honoring in statuary," executive director of the Association of Ramaytush Ohlone Jonathan Cordero told SFGATE. "Such an honoring offends many Indigenous peoples of California, especially the Ramaytush Ohlone, who are the original peoples of the entire San Francisco Peninsula." Arts and Culture columnist Tony Bravo of the San Francisco Chronicle seemed to concur, stating, "Goodbye, bad man. Goodbye, bad public art. This is a double win."