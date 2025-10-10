This WhatsApp Feature Makes It Easy To Turn Your Paper Docs Into PDFs

WhatsApp is many people's go-to app for work and personal communication. But beyond messages, you probably use it for sending files too. After all, WhatsApp supports photos, videos, documents, and other files as large as 2GB. It comes in handy when you're sharing your vacation pictures with family or distributing employee handbooks to your company's new hires.

But WhatsApp is actually more than just a messaging app, thanks to one nifty feature: the document scanner. Yes, the app can actually digitize your paperwork. That way, you won't have to go through the hassle of taking multiple photos of your multi-page printed or handwritten document or installing some free document scanner apps on your Android and iOS device. You can just scan the document directly from WhatsApp before sending it to your coworkers or friends. The feature is available on the Android and iOS versions of WhatsApp, and we'll walk you through the steps of how to use it.