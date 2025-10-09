NASA Launches Critical Mission To Learn How Solar Storms Really Affect Earth

In September, NASA announced that the threat of solar storms is reaching a new high, noting that the activities on the Sun's surface have intensified in the past decade. Solar storms can lead to some serious damage, especially to the communications system, GPS, aviation, radio channels, satellite operations, and the power grid. To tackle the rising threat from such events and keep a close watch on space weather, NASA is launching a trio of satellites aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center.

The three projects include the IMAP (Interstellar Mapping and Acceleration Probe), NASA's Carruthers Geocorona Observatory, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Space Weather Follow On-Lagrange 1 (SWFO-L1). Starting with the IMAP, the space agency notes that this system will help understand how the emissions from the Sun interact with the massive bubble around our solar system. The core objective is to understand the impact of radiation on celestial bodies (including Earth), astronauts, exploratory vehicles, and the space weather broadly.

NASA, which refers to the IMAP as a "modern-day celestial cartographer," notes that the mission will go all the way to the edge of the heliosphere. Armed with ten scientific instruments, it will predominantly focus on how the charged particles originating from the Sun are energized and how the solar winds affect the space around. Real-time analysis of these events will help scientists gauge their impact on the Earth and take necessary actions. It will do this at a distance of roughly one million miles from the Earth and will warn astronauts and spacecraft about any impending dangers roughly half an hour in advance.