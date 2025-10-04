What Would Happen If A Plane Flew Near A Black Hole?

In the world of Hollywood flicks and science fiction, black holes are often depicted as a portal to some dark alternate reality that subjects wayward space explorers to unspeakable horrors or makes them travel back and forth in time. In reality, the fate of a plane flying close to a black hole will depend on the mass of the black hole we're talking about, and how close the plane gets to the cosmic monstrosity. In general, black holes exert an immense gravitational force, and it can be felt at a vast distance. But the degree to which a black hole can alter the course of an object nearby depends on the distance.

A plane moving close to a black hole will first feel this pull at the innermost stable circular orbit (ISCO). As the name suggests, it is the closest possible circular orbit where an object can remain stable. "Closer than the ISCO, no stable orbits exist; a particle closer than the ISCO will spiral down into the black hole or will be pushed away," explains the European Organization for Nuclear Research, known as CERN. If the plane is fast enough (and with sufficiently high mass), it can move closer to the black hole. But things are going to get risky super fast as it gets closer and reaches the photon sphere. This is the region where gravity is so strong that light (or, rather, the particle unit called a photon) gets locked in an orbit. Do keep in mind, we have not entered the real danger zone yet.