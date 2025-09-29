Why Airbus Builds Commercial Jets In China

Airbus is part of the duopoly that dominates the global passenger jet market, having an almost complete stranglehold alongside Boeing. The company builds most of its aircraft in Europe but has other manufacturing hubs across the globe, including a plant in Mobile, Alabama, where it produces the Airbus A320 and A220 models. However, the biggest single-country market for Airbus' range of commercial planes is China. The company currently boasts over 2,200 planes in service across Chinese airlines, representing 55% of the total Chinese market.

Given this fact, it shouldn't be a surprise that Airbus has factories in China. The company has had manufacturing facilities in China since its first assembly line opened in Tianjin in 2008, with the plant delivering its first A320 the following year. Since then, the plant has delivered over 600 aircraft, mostly A320neos and the slightly larger A321neo. This was the first Airbus assembly plant located outside the company's European base. Since then, Airbus's presence in the country has widened to include a widebody completion center, a composite manufacturing center, and an innovation center.

This raises the question: Why is Airbus building commercial jets in China? Ultimately, it comes down to the company's need for proximity with its largest customers. However, it's also a response to the growth in the global commercial aircraft market, with rival Boeing predicting that the Chinese market's demand for airplanes will grow to $1.1 trillion in the immediate future.