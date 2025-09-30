YouTuber Destroyed Dozens Of Louis Vuitton Bags To Make One Wildly Expensive Car Wrap
People love to express themselves, and car wraps are a great way to showcase and personalise a vehicle. Understanding what goes into wrapping a car helps distinguish wraps from PPFs. These vinyl sheets come in various finishes, including chrome, matte, and patterned designs, and can even hide scratches or other paint damage. Following this trend, popular Dubai-based YouTuber and Vlogger Mohamed Beiraghdary, popularly known as Mo, decided to wrap a mini replica of the Mercedes G-Wagen in a Louis Vuitton-themed wrap. Mo, a true car enthusiast, owns an impressive collection that includes the Rolls-Royce Ghost, Bentley Bentayga, Ferrari 488 Spider, and Mercedes SLS AMG, among others.
It's not unusual to see cars wrapped in designer-inspired liveries; Supreme, Gucci, and others are common, especially in Dubai, where designer brands are immensely popular. Rashed, a popular YouTuber from Dubai, had his Ferrari F12 wrapped in Louis Vuitton and Supreme logos. Some wrap companies, like Wrapstyle, offer off-the-shelf Gucci-themed wraps for cars like the BMW 540i. But these are typically standard vinyl wraps printed with branding. What makes Mo's project unique is that he used genuine Louis Vuitton leather, sourced from actual Louis Vuitton bags, making it a truly one-off car.
The $100,000 leather transformation
The first thing you need for a wrap is the material. In this case, Mo spent around $100,000 on Louis Vuitton bags. With help from friends, he ripped apart dozens of brand-new bags, each costing an eye-watering $3,000. For context, a typical full-body SUV wrap usually costs between $3,200 and $4,500, including professional application. Once the bags were cut into patches, they were used to cover the entire car. Unlike vinyl, thick leather isn't exactly wrap-friendly, so the solution was superglue, and lots of it. With his team's help, Mo managed to cover the "mini G-Wagen" in brown Louis Vuitton leather in just three days.
The choice of car also made sense. Leather is thick and inflexible, making it unsuitable for vehicles with complex curves. But the Suzuki Jimny Mini G-Wagen replica, has a boxy design that is relatively easy to work with. Its smaller size also meant fewer bags were needed; had it been a full-size G-Wagon, the cost and number of bags required would've skyrocketed.
While the result isn't flawless, some areas already show superglue losing adhesion; it's still a bold statement. Wrapping a car in genuine leather will never be as neat as vinyl, but as an expression of creativity and extravagance, it's hard to ignore. Another question that comes to mind is whether the wrap can be removed later. Superglue isn't meant for car wrap application, and removing a car wrap can damage the paint, so it is safe to assume that the "mini G-wagon replica" cannot be restored without a repaint.