YouTuber Destroyed Dozens Of Louis Vuitton Bags To Make One Wildly Expensive Car Wrap

The first thing you need for a wrap is the material. In this case, Mo spent around $100,000 on Louis Vuitton bags. With help from friends, he ripped apart dozens of brand-new bags, each costing an eye-watering $3,000. For context, a typical full-body SUV wrap usually costs between $3,200 and $4,500, including professional application. Once the bags were cut into patches, they were used to cover the entire car. Unlike vinyl, thick leather isn't exactly wrap-friendly, so the solution was superglue, and lots of it. With his team's help, Mo managed to cover the "mini G-Wagen" in brown Louis Vuitton leather in just three days.

The choice of car also made sense. Leather is thick and inflexible, making it unsuitable for vehicles with complex curves. But the Suzuki Jimny Mini G-Wagen replica, has a boxy design that is relatively easy to work with. Its smaller size also meant fewer bags were needed; had it been a full-size G-Wagon, the cost and number of bags required would've skyrocketed.

While the result isn't flawless, some areas already show superglue losing adhesion; it's still a bold statement. Wrapping a car in genuine leather will never be as neat as vinyl, but as an expression of creativity and extravagance, it's hard to ignore. Another question that comes to mind is whether the wrap can be removed later. Superglue isn't meant for car wrap application, and removing a car wrap can damage the paint, so it is safe to assume that the "mini G-wagon replica" cannot be restored without a repaint.