What Makes A Truck A 'Bubba Truck?'

It would be impossible to list all of the various nicknames and nomenclature used across the various automotive and truck subcultures. Not only because there are so many different colloquialisms out there, but also because now, in the age of social media, new ones are popping up all the time. For example, when it comes to America's vast pickup truck customization scene, you may have heard or seen the term Bubba Truck come up in the last few years – especially on your social media feeds.

If you aren't deep into the weeds on the latest truckin' lingo, you're probably wondering what exactly makes a truck a Bubba Truck. Like so many slang terms and nicknames, there are no hard and fast rules that officially deem a pickup a Bubba Truck, nor is there any official source or single person credited with creating the term. But a 'Bubba Truck is generally seen as a full-size or heavy-duty pickup with a work truck influence, modified with traditional off-road truck upgrades, but in a less flashy way, with stock wheels, oversized tires, and a minimum lift.