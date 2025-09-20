The Reason Why Stunt Bikes Have Dented Gas Tanks

If you go to a professional stunt event or even scroll through competition clips online, you'll notice that the bikes often have a dented gas tank. Now, it's easy to think that's a flaw from a crash. However, in the world of motorcycle stunts, dents aren't a mistake. In fact, plenty of the quirky things bikers do, like riders leaning sideways while turning or revving at stop lights, actually have perfectly logical explanations. In this particular instance, pulling off tricks like high-chair wheelies, tank stoppies, or acrobatic seat swaps requires the body to move far beyond the normal riding position.

To make that possible, riders modify their bikes so that what looks impossible does, in fact, become possible. Interestingly, the practice started with riders experimenting in the 1980s and 1990s as freestyle stunt riding took off. Sport bikes at the time had smooth, rounded tanks that weren't always practical when riders tried to climb onto them or lock their knees during a trick. By hammering in the tank area, riders created a shallow pocket where they could sit, stand, or anchor their legs. Over time, that rough modification evolved into a defining feature of stunt bikes.

As a result, aftermarket builders now sell custom stunt tanks built to withstand the constant pressure of boots and knees. That's because, for stunt riders, the machine itself becomes as much a performance tool as it is a vehicle. So, the next time you see a sport bike with a caved-in tank, there's a good chance it has performed some sick stunts.