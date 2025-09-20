We Finally Know What It Looks Like When A Brand-New Planet Is Born

In 2015, a team of researchers from the University of Arizona caught imagery of a planet in the early stages of its formation. To date, scientists have catalogued 5,989 exoplanets, but most of them were discovered in mature states. Finding one in its genesis phase, as a result, was a special achievement. Fast forward to 2025, and experts from the same institution have now spotted what they call a "growing baby planet" for the first time within a multi-ring system.

The nascent planet, named WISPIT 2b, is growing around a star that is roughly the same size and mass as the Sun. The team behind the discovery says it is "a very rare example of a protoplanet in the process of accreting material onto itself." Interestingly, there are apparently two more planets around this infant planet, spaced across four rings that act as feeding material. Now, finding a young planet like this is a fairly difficult task, as it requires a long and patient hunt for young disk systems, which are a rarity.

Now, "baby" is a metaphorical term here that best describes the life stage. If we were to go by the literal definition, this comic baby is quite a behemoth. Just how big? The researchers estimate that it's roughly five times as massive as Jupiter, the biggest planet in our solar system. On the flip side, if Jupiter were 5,000 times younger than its current age, this is what it would look like to an observer roughly 4.5 billion years ago.