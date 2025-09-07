Why Your iPhone's Home Screen Is Blurry (And How To Fix It)

Imagine crafting the perfect wallpaper with snappy colors and a balanced composition. Now, imagine setting it, and it looks smeary. That crisp image you picked now looks like it's wearing a midday fog. This can frustrate you when you are customizing your iPhone just for you. But, before you panic or blame your screen, here's the deal. iOS intentionally blurs your home screen wallpaper to help app icons and widgets stand out rather than get lost in the background. Apple calls this effect the legibility blur on iOS 16. It's been hanging around in various shapes since earlier updates. It softens the background, allowing you to find the icon or text without the picture stretching its pixels into oblivion.

Another culprit is the wallpaper resolution or aspect mismatch. If your image doesn't tick the exact pixel dimensions, or you over-zoomed, iOS will add a blur rather than let the top edge hang awkwardly out of frame. Think of it as a reluctant fix for poorly fit images. If you're having trouble getting suitable wallpapers, try one of the best wallpaper apps for your iPhone.

Many users, especially after updating to iOS 17, noticed that the top third of their phones became fuzzy, even though there's no option to toggle the blur off in settings. That's because iOS 17 sometimes auto-blurs when it feels the top region is overcrowded or doesn't properly fill the space. As such, it's more of a feature than a bug, depending on your mood. But here's how you can fix it.