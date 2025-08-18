What Comes In Craftsman's 450-Piece Mechanic's Tool Set And Is It Worth Buying?
In the auto repair industry, ratchets and socket sets are used for everything from basic jobs like brake pad replacement and oil changes to complex engine rebuild projects. These devices represent a group of invaluable tools that most repair technicians will use daily for their entire careers. However, high-quality products can often be extremely pricey, which can make it difficult for DIYers and entry-level mechanics to build their kits.
Fortunately, there are various brands that sell cheaper socket and ratchet sets. These sets can be solid options for hobbyists and even professionals just getting started. However, they're not all created equal, and some are better bargains than others. When it comes to these sets, Craftsman is a name that many recognize. The company has been around for ages, and while many claim that its quality has fallen in recent decades, it can still be a decent brand for more affordably-priced tools.
If you're in the market for a ratchet and socket set, the Craftsman 450-Piece Mechanic's Tool Set may have caught your eye. It includes 191 SAE and metric sockets, three quick-release ratchet wrenches, 16 combination wrenches, 175 hex bits, 12 nut drivers, and a handful of additional tools, like Allen keys and socket adaptors. The kit costs $549.99 normally through Sears. However, it's currently on sale for $219.99. While that's not a bad price for the number of tools you get, is the set really worth it? As a former professional auto repair technician and a lifelong home mechanic, I'll share my thoughts on the kit to try to help you make an informed decision.
Is Craftsman's 450-Piece Mechanic's Tool Set worth buying?
When determining whether Craftsman's 450-Piece Mechanic's Tool Set is worth buying, it's important to consider a couple of factors. For example, are you buying the set to start a career in automotive repair, or are you simply interested in building a home tool kit for DIY jobs? As a former professional mechanic and someone who has owned many Craftsman and higher-quality, pro-tier tools, I don't think the Craftsman set will hold up for decades of shop use.
However, it will most likely provide at least a couple of years of reliable service, even in a professional environment. That could make the Craftsman kit a viable option for an entry-level tech just starting their career. When I first started working professionally as a mechanic, I bought a cheap mechanic's tool set, similar to the Craftsman kit covered here. It's worth noting, though, that I did begin replacing tools from the set with professional-tier (i.e., Snap-on, Matco, etc.) products relatively quickly. That said, the cheap set that I bought served me well for the first couple of years of my career while I worked to invest in higher-quality tools.
It's also worth considering the price. At the normal price of $549.99, I wouldn't buy the Craftsman 450-Piece Mechanic's Tool Set, either as a professional or a hobbyist. At the reduced price of $219.99, though, I believe that the kit is a solid bargain, and it beats numerous other socket sets that come with similar prices but include fewer tools. Finally, if you're not a professional mechanic, the Craftsman set could still be a solid investment, at the reduced price, that is. The kit is relatively fleshed out compared to various other brands' offerings and is hard to beat at its sale price.
What do users have to say about the Craftsman 450-Piece Mechanic's Tool Set?
When shopping for a mechanic's tool set, like the Craftsman product covered here, considering your own future plans for the tools is essential, but it's also wise to check out the customer reviews. These ratings offer you insight into real user experiences, and they can help you make a more informed decision. Craftsman's 450-piece Mechanic's Tool Set comes with relatively high customer ratings, depending on the site. On the Sears website, the kit comes with 3.9 out of five stars based on 328 user reviews.
Positive comments focus on the set's value and the high number of tools included, while negative comments tend to revolve around the storage box's poor quality and lack of variation among some of the products. For example, one user wrote, "I am very happy with this 450 pc. mechanics set. It is a nice base set to any DIYers/shade tree mechanics tool set," while another said, "A lot of pieces but not a good selection of them. Most of it is the same size bits."
On the Amazon site, the mechanic's tool set comes with a higher average rating of 4.6 out of five stars, based on more than 2,200 reviews. While reviews were more positive on Amazon, we noticed a similar theme regarding the quality of the organizer box included with the set. One customer expressed these sentiments, saying, "I love this tool set. It has everything a shade tree mechanic would need for basic repairs and maintenance on a car. It has a wide range of tool sizes. These tools are high-quality; like other Craftsman tools...I just wish the box was better quality. But I wouldn't let this stop me from buying this tool set."