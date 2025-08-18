What Comes In Craftsman's 450-Piece Mechanic's Tool Set And Is It Worth Buying?

In the auto repair industry, ratchets and socket sets are used for everything from basic jobs like brake pad replacement and oil changes to complex engine rebuild projects. These devices represent a group of invaluable tools that most repair technicians will use daily for their entire careers. However, high-quality products can often be extremely pricey, which can make it difficult for DIYers and entry-level mechanics to build their kits.

Fortunately, there are various brands that sell cheaper socket and ratchet sets. These sets can be solid options for hobbyists and even professionals just getting started. However, they're not all created equal, and some are better bargains than others. When it comes to these sets, Craftsman is a name that many recognize. The company has been around for ages, and while many claim that its quality has fallen in recent decades, it can still be a decent brand for more affordably-priced tools.

If you're in the market for a ratchet and socket set, the Craftsman 450-Piece Mechanic's Tool Set may have caught your eye. It includes 191 SAE and metric sockets, three quick-release ratchet wrenches, 16 combination wrenches, 175 hex bits, 12 nut drivers, and a handful of additional tools, like Allen keys and socket adaptors. The kit costs $549.99 normally through Sears. However, it's currently on sale for $219.99. While that's not a bad price for the number of tools you get, is the set really worth it? As a former professional auto repair technician and a lifelong home mechanic, I'll share my thoughts on the kit to try to help you make an informed decision.