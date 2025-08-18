When Was The First Transatlantic Passenger Flight And How Long Did It Take?

The first officially recorded transatlantic voyage happened over five centuries ago when Christopher Columbus set sail west, looking for a new route to Asia. He may have found the Bahamas instead of China, but in the eyes of Europe, it was gold nonetheless. This voyage set the foundation for North America as we know it today and heralded the many Atlantic Ocean crossings that happened and are still happening at this very minute.

While those early colonial and passenger ships in the 1700s may have taken roughly a month to cross the 3,000 nautical miles of the Atlantic ocean, the sailors from that time probably didn't imagine that planes would come around and reduce it to the seven or eight hours we have today. However, we didn't get those speeds until after World War II, when jets became viable. Before that, it was big, relatively slow flying boats that made the heavy transatlantic flights, and it was one of such flying boats that undertook the first passenger flight across the Atlantic.

As slow as flying boats were, they still shortened the week-long ocean liner trips to a little over a day. On June 28, 1939, Boeing 314 Dixie Clipper, operated by Pan American Airways, was the first flying boat to take commercial passengers across the ocean, and it did it in about 30 hours of flying time. Although an overnight stop in Lisbon and refueling in the Azores took the total journey time to around 42 hours. It wasn't the very first transatlantic flight, but it was the first one with paying passengers.