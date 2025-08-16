Craftsman RP Tools: This Is What Those Two Letters Mean

When Craftsman launched its "V20 Brushless RP" line in 2022, the company did more than introduce some new products. It also made a bold claim in the form of those two letters at the end of the name: "RP," or "Runtime + Performance." Coupled with the "Brushless" part, these Craftsman products say loud and proud what they're all about: They're built to work harder for longer on a single charge – relative to the brand's standard cordless products, that is.

It's all in the motor design. These RP tools use brushless motors, which work with the help of electronic controls rather than physical brushes to deliver power. This change cuts down on friction and heat, making for more efficient use of battery energy. In practical terms, that means less frequent charging, fewer slowdowns under heavy workloads, and a longer lifespan for the motor overall. Brushless motors are also typically lighter and more compact, which can make a world of difference over long work sessions.