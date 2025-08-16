Craftsman RP Tools: This Is What Those Two Letters Mean
When Craftsman launched its "V20 Brushless RP" line in 2022, the company did more than introduce some new products. It also made a bold claim in the form of those two letters at the end of the name: "RP," or "Runtime + Performance." Coupled with the "Brushless" part, these Craftsman products say loud and proud what they're all about: They're built to work harder for longer on a single charge – relative to the brand's standard cordless products, that is.
It's all in the motor design. These RP tools use brushless motors, which work with the help of electronic controls rather than physical brushes to deliver power. This change cuts down on friction and heat, making for more efficient use of battery energy. In practical terms, that means less frequent charging, fewer slowdowns under heavy workloads, and a longer lifespan for the motor overall. Brushless motors are also typically lighter and more compact, which can make a world of difference over long work sessions.
The current RP lineup
The RP series was first introduced with eight cordless tools: an oscillating tool, a 1/2-in. hammer drill, a 1/4-in. impact driver, 3/8-in. and 1/2-in. impact wrenches, a 7-1/4-in. circular saw, a reciprocating saw, and a 4-1/2-in. small angle grinder. Each came with its own claim of drastic improvement in power or runtime over their brushed counterparts. (For example, the V20 Brushless RP Oscillating Tool was rated for up to 57% more power, while the 7-1/4-inch Circular Saw offered up to 75% more cutting capability compared to its sister product.)
The lineup has since expanded to include the V20 Brushless RP 1/2-inch Drill/Driver Kit, said to have up to 60% more power and faster drilling speeds, and the RP Screwdriver, which says it can drive over 500 fasteners per charge at speeds as fast as 1,080 no-load RPM. These 2024 releases definitely beef up the RP range while leaving the door open for even more additions down the line.
What sets the RP line apart?
One of the most noticeable differences between RP tools and brushed models is how they use battery power. The brushless motors draw less current for the same work, which can stretch a charge a lot further. Plus, they're using standard 2Ah V20 Craftsman batteries, which store 40Wh of energy and take about an hour to recharge. (A larger 4Ah battery is also available for the RP line for those who want to get even more work out of their batteries.)
No matter if you're a professional or a DIYer, a more efficient and longer-lasting battery is always a good thing to have powering your cordless power tools. The RP label doesn't promise to be the best fit for every user or every project, of course, but it definitely stands out among Craftsman's other product lines. After all, who doesn't want more runtime and better performance?