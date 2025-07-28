How This Record-Breaking Bike's Design Helps It Go Faster Than Highway Speeds

The Aerovelo Eta speedbike is the brainchild of Todd Reichert and Cameron Robertson, who have created a variety of unusual vehicles. The Eta speedbike is a human-powered bicycle and was able to set a speed record of 86.65 miles per hour in Battle Mountain, Nevada in 2015.

It achieved such a high speed as a result of several influential factors, most significantly the aerodynamic shell that wraps around the frame of the bike and gives it more of a missile-with-wheels shape. This outer shell was meticulously crafted to allow air to smoothly flow around it even as close as a quarter of an inch. To put this level of aerodynamics into perspective, even a scratch or splattered bug would create additional drag, slowing the bike's speed potential incrementally.

Of course, it isn't only about less drag, Reichert and Robertson had to experiment with several different components like tires, frame rigidity, weight, and bearings. Once these factors were all optimized for the greatest potential of achieving record speeds, there was still one major element required in order to break the record, the right rider.