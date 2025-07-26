Why Did Old TVs Show Color Bars?

Before streaming and 24/7 programming, there was a time when TV stations actually signed off for the night. Yeah, unbelievable. You'd be watching a late movie or dozing through infomercials, and then, cut to silence, a high-pitched tone, and a stack of vivid color stripes frozen on screen. That oddly satisfying rainbow wasn't a glitch — it was a deliberate intermission, and it had a job to do.

More technically known as SMPTE color bars (after the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers), they were test patterns used to calibrate TVs. Engineers needed a visual reference to make sure color, brightness, contrast, and audio sync were accurate across devices, and these saturated stripes served that purpose. A precursor to this standard was invented and patented by RCA engineers Norbert D. Larky and David D. Holmes, but it was the SMPTE version — or Engineering Guideline (EG) 1-1990 — that became iconic.

Let's get into the finer details of why this was necessary back then, how they worked, and why they're no longer in use.