What Stops A Hot Air Balloon From Just Landing Anywhere?

With their colorful designs and a breathtaking view below the basket, hot air balloons have become a romantic and exciting way to explore the skies — and more people are taking rides than ever before. Depending on the hot air balloon company, you can reach anywhere from 500 to 1,000 feet into the air and remain up there for an hour, gazing over the fields below. While it may seem like a carefree journey, there are a lot of things for pilots to consider when floating back down.

Similar to helicopters, hot air balloons can't land anywhere they want. Pilots must consider the terrain and local laws when preparing to descend. Hot air balloon excursions are considered to be generally safe, and accidents are rare, but part of that is having a skilled and certified pilot who knows exactly how to guide the balloon and its passengers back to the ground after a ride.