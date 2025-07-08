The Best 3i Robotic Vacuums And Mops To Buy On Prime Day

The 3i G10+ offers a slew of advanced features at a budget-friendly price. You'll enjoy the perks of a bagless design and automatic compression technology with UV light (a 3i patent), allowing you to use this robot vacuum for up to 60 days without needing to empty it. Not only does this make the machine much more convenient to operate regularly, but it's also more environmentally friendly as a result. You'll be able to utilize the 3i G10+ daily without having to care for it daily.

If you find that vacuuming is an issue from a noise perspective (perhaps you have to plan your cleaning around a child's naps or work calls), you'll surely appreciate the G10+'s quiet operation. That's a notable perk, considering this vacuum also sports a formidable 18,000 pa of suction, along with an adaptive mop and floating roller brush. It also features UltraReach™ technology to extend its brush into corners and edges, the nemesis of other robot vacuums.

While many robot vacuum users might be used to having to help out their little helper when it comes to navigation, that's not so here. The 3i G10+ utilizes its dual 3D structured light and advanced AI to recognize 128 objects. The device can 3D map your home, incorporating Direct Time-of-Flight Light Detection and Ranging to orient and clean with optimal effectiveness.

The 3i G10+ retails for $449.99, but it's available at a 22% discount for Prime Day. When you use promotional code G10USAVE10, you can save an additional 10% off, reducing the price even further to $314.99.