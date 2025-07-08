The Best 3i Robotic Vacuums And Mops To Buy On Prime Day
If you're looking for a robot vacuum and mop combo cleaner, look no further than 3i. This brand's "First to the Future" approach has resulted in an impressive line of smart and budget-friendly devices as well as mid-to-high-end products that marry innovation with practicality. Best of all, between July 8 and July 11, their latest models are included in some can't-miss Amazon Prime Day deals.
How do you know which 3i robot vacuum is perfect for your lifestyle? SlashGear is here to help you pinpoint the Prime deal for you.
The 3i G10+ proves you don't need to spend a fortune for luxe cleaning
The 3i G10+ offers a slew of advanced features at a budget-friendly price. You'll enjoy the perks of a bagless design and automatic compression technology with UV light (a 3i patent), allowing you to use this robot vacuum for up to 60 days without needing to empty it. Not only does this make the machine much more convenient to operate regularly, but it's also more environmentally friendly as a result. You'll be able to utilize the 3i G10+ daily without having to care for it daily.
If you find that vacuuming is an issue from a noise perspective (perhaps you have to plan your cleaning around a child's naps or work calls), you'll surely appreciate the G10+'s quiet operation. That's a notable perk, considering this vacuum also sports a formidable 18,000 pa of suction, along with an adaptive mop and floating roller brush. It also features UltraReach™ technology to extend its brush into corners and edges, the nemesis of other robot vacuums.
While many robot vacuum users might be used to having to help out their little helper when it comes to navigation, that's not so here. The 3i G10+ utilizes its dual 3D structured light and advanced AI to recognize 128 objects. The device can 3D map your home, incorporating Direct Time-of-Flight Light Detection and Ranging to orient and clean with optimal effectiveness.
The 3i G10+ retails for $449.99, but it's available at a 22% discount for Prime Day. When you use promotional code G10USAVE10, you can save an additional 10% off, reducing the price even further to $314.99.
The impressive 3i P10 Ultra is half off on Prime Day
3i's P10 Ultra retains a lot of the unique features that the G10+ boasts, including the 18,000 pa suction and UltraReach™ extendable mop with LDS LiDAR and Direct Time-of-Flight technology for easy navigation. But the P10 Ultra offers an even greater degree of automation and some seriously sophisticated additions.
The most prominent perk is the P10 Ultra's station, which can perform eight different functions automatically to keep the model in tip-top cleaning shape for up to 70 days without you needing to do a thing. One cool function that pet owners will appreciate is the P10 Ultra's Auto TangleCut™ design, which is intended to eliminate the need to manually detangle your device after sweeping up hair, fur, and fuzz. In addition, the P10 Ultra's hefty 3 liter bag is emptied automatically, and its washboard is also self-cleaning. Hot air drying and hot water washing capabilities — all automatic processes — remove the need for any troublesome maintenance. It cleans itself as effectively as it cleans your home.
And when it comes to cleaning your home, this device is brilliant as both a mop and vacuum. The 3i P10 Ultra features a pair of spinning mops that are always kept damp, and its powerful vacuum suction can boost carpets. This model intelligently plots routes through your home and seeks areas in need of TLC via 3i's DirtScan™ functionality. Whether you like to keep everything just so or you have a home environment that can be cluttered and changeable, the P10 Ultra is sure to know where to go, identifying hazards and following an effective route.
The 3i P10 Ultra retails for $1,099.99, but you can snag a 45% discount this Prime Day, dropping the price to $599.99. Add the promotional code P10USAVE5 to shave off another 5%, dropping your price to just $569.99 – that's an amazing 50% off and 100% of the benefits.
The 3i S10 Ultra offers purposeful high-end innovations
Innovation for innovation's sake has a way of complicating products and bloating a price tag, but when 3i goes high-end, you can rest assured knowing every fancy feature brings a tremendous practical benefit to your life. Case in point: The 3i S10 Ultra boasts a world-first WaterRecycle™ system that offers powerful functionality while being better for the planet.
Through the vacuum's WaterRecycle™ system, the smart base station will change waste water automatically and fill up a fresh tank as needed. It separates impurities from the water through a sub-boiling distillation process and extracts more water to use from the air. This means that you never have to bend over to manually replace the water, and there's no plumbing required, either. The S10 Ultra's UltraReach™ extendable mop is also self-cleaning and performs this role in real-time, which means there's never a tedious requirement to pause and refresh your mop. The mop spins at a formidable 330 RPM, helping to prevent streaks. And last but not least, with ApexVision™ Navigation, DirtScan™, and a brush that's resistant to tangling, you'll have a powerful cleaning buddy that you can trust to perform its work independently, freeing up your time for more important tasks or some much-needed R&R.
The 3i S10 Ultra is usually priced at $1,899.99, but you can pick one up for just $1,199.99 — 37% off during 3i's Prime Day deals. Don't forget to add the promotional code S10USAVE5 to chop an additional 5% off the price. Combining discounts will save a total of $760, dropping the price of this revolutionary robot vacuum to just $1,139.99.