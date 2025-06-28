Experience The Best In Robotic Vacuums This Prime Day With Roborock's New Q And Qrevo Series
Sponsored Content. The sponsor may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The summer shopping season is upon us once again, heated up as usual by the Amazon Prime Day sales. It's during these sales that you have the best chance to get big-ticket items like home electronics and appliances that you may not have been able to afford previously. For example, if you've been spending more time at home to get out of the heat and noticed a greater accumulation of dust, this sale would be a great time to invest in a new robot vacuum to ease the burden on your sinuses. This is precisely why Roborock, a giant of the robot vacuum industry, is offering hefty discounts on several of its most attractive products for the duration of Prime Day.
During the Prime Day sale, you'll be able to grab high-value products from Roborock's newly revamped Q series and Qrevo series of robot vacuums. No matter your situation, Roborock has a robot vacuum for you. Whether you're an entry-level user looking for a fresh start with the Roborock Q7 M5+, a previous user wanting to upgrade with the Roborock Q10 S5+, a bargain-hunter searching for all-in-one functionality with the Roborock QV 35A, or a robot vacuum aficionado who's interested in true value evolution with the Roborock Qrevo S5V, there's a Roborock product you're guaranteed to like. Make sure to check out Roborock's offerings during the Amazon Prime Day sale from July 7 to July 13. For more information, visit Roborock's socials on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and X.
The Roborock Q7 M5+ is perfect for entry-level users
If you've never had a robot vacuum in your home before, the idea of one can seem a little intimidating. How are you supposed to manage a little robot rolling around on your carpet and floors, getting underfoot? If you're a newcomer to the robot vacuum scene, then Roborock has the perfect product for you: the Roborock Q7 M5+.
The Roborock Q7 M5+ is the ideal entry-level robot vacuum, offering smart, powerful cleaning in an approachable package and reasonable pricing. It's equipped with a powerful 10,000 Pa HyperForce suction, ready to capture both dust and small debris from both hard floors and carpeting. The Roborock Q7 M5+ also features a Dual Anti-Tangle system for grabbing and dicing up loose hair and pet fur. When it's done vacuuming, the Roborock Q7 M5+ returns to its RockDock Plus, emptying its dust bag all on its own.
In addition to vacuuming, the Roborock Q7 M5+ is equipped with mopping pads and three adjustable water flow settings to wash and wipe the floor as it goes, which helps to capture any particularly fine bits of dust the vacuum alone might miss. The Roborock Q7 M5+ is also equipped with Roborock's proprietary PreciSense LiDAR-based navigation technology, creating 3D maps of its immediate surroundings using 360-degree LiDAR scans. It can memorize house layouts and smartly avoid any potential hazard zones to stay out of your way. Powerful but affordable, the Roborock Q7 M5+ is a smart choice.
The Roborock Q10 S5+ is a substantial upgrade over previous models
If you've ever had a robot vacuum in your home before, you may have accidentally dropped some large object onto the ground in front of it. Perhaps your previous robot vacuum was not able to catch the sudden obstacle that didn't match its scans and ended up plowing right into it. Fortunately, this will not be an issue with one of Roborock's newly-upgraded models, the Roborock Q10 S5+.
The Roborock Q10 S5+ boasts many of the same handy features as its sibling, the Roborock Q7 M5+, including 10,000 Pa HyperForce suction, LiDAR navigation, the RockDock Plus, and the Dual Anti-Tangle system. In addition to those features, though, the Roborock Q10 S5+ ups the ante with additional excellent perks. One of the coolest features you'll find with this model is Reactive Tech Obstacle Avoidance, which allows the device to automatically detect unexpected obstacles on the floor and deftly maneuver around them. No matter how cluttered your floor is, nothing can stop the Roborock Q10 S5+.
The Roborock Q10 S5+ is also equipped with several straight upgrades from the Roborock Q7 M5+, including four self-lifting VibraRise mopping pads to power-wash tough floor stains away and a larger battery capacity. If you're looking to upgrade to a comprehensive, self-sufficient robot vacuum, the Roborock Q10 S5+ is your huckleberry.
The Roborock QV 35A has everything you need for a reasonable price
The unfortunate fact of the matter is that robot vacuums can be prohibitively expensive devices, to the point that you might think you're better off just trying to tackle your household messes with a broom and dustpan. Unfortunately, a broom and dustpan has nowhere near the kind of comprehensive cleaning power a robot vacuum has. If you want a solid all-in-one device that won't put too much of a dent in your wallet, snag the Roborock QV 35A from Amazon or Target.
The Roborock QV 35A is a jack-of-all-trades robot vacuum, offering you both essential power and excellent convenience. The vacuuming setup includes 8,000 Pa of HyperForce suction, an Anti-Tangle side brush, and an all-rubber Anti-Tangle brush, all working together to capture dust, hair, and debris from both flat floors and the deepest crevices of your carpet. The back of the device has dual liftable spinning mops that scrub away stubborn stains in the device's wake. Dust goes in the front, clean floors come out the back.
The Roborock QV 35A is equipped with Smart Cleaning Technologies to optimize its workday, such as tile pattern detection for ideal directional movement and carpet density detection for switching up suction and brush force as necessary. When the Roborock QV 35A is done cleaning, it returns to its Multifunctional Dock, where the dust bag is emptied, mops are washed and sanitized, and the water tank is refilled. The Roborock QV 35A is equipped with LiDAR self-navigation, though you can also customize its cleaning routine via the Roborock app. Those looking to save money while still enjoying amazing features should check out the Roborock QV 35A at Target or Amazon.
The Roborock Qrevo S5V boasts impressive functionality and value
Roborock, as a brand, has been providing incredible products for over 10 years. In that time, it has consistently innovated its devices, with each subsequent model being better than the one that preceded it. If you have experience with Roborock's Qrevo series of vacuums, you know they boast an impressive degree of quality, but where could they go from there? As it turns out, there are plenty of new developments in the tank, as evidenced by the newly-revamped Roborock Qrevo S5V.
The Roborock Qrevo S5V is one of the brand's most powerful, comprehensive models, and a tremendous improvement over the Roborock QV 35A. Where the Roborock QV 35A is an entry-level model of the Qrevo series, the Roborock Qrevo S5V is top-of-the-line. With a mighty 12,000Pa of HyperForce suction and a Dual-Anti-Tangle brush system, including the proprietary DuoDivide main brush, this robot vacuum has a 100% removal rate for stubborn, clumped-up hair on all kinds of flooring and carpet.
The Roborock Qrevo S5V is equipped with dual spinning mop pads for that extra bit of cleanliness, though these mop pads have something extra: FlexiArm Edge Mopping technology, allowing them to extend outwards into tight nooks and corners to provide a truly all-encompassing scrub. Both mopping and vacuuming are managed by the AI-powered Roborock SmartPlan, allowing the device to analyze its environment and determine the best cleaning plan all on its own. With the Multifunctional Dock handling post-work cleanup, you won't have to lift a finger. For the best value-evolution of the Qrevo series, look to the Roborock Qrevo S5V.
Remember to check out Roborock's Q Series and Qrevo series offerings this Prime Day
Whether you're looking for power, value, functionality, or all of the above, Roborock certainly has a robot vacuum that will be ideal for your home, and the Prime Day sale from July 7 through July 13 is the perfect time to pick out the Roborock Q7 M5+, Roborock QV 35A, Roborock Q10 S5+ or Roborock Qrevo S5V, all discounted for the duration of Amazon Prime Day.