What Is Napa PROlink? (And Is It Free To Use?)
For independent auto repair shops and busy service bays, every minute spent searching for parts or correcting order mistakes might as well be money lost. That's where Napa PROLink comes in. Made to simplify the parts ordering process, PROLink connects auto shops directly to Napa Auto Parts stores through a fast, real-time online interface. Mechanics and service writers can look up parts, confirm fitment, and place an order without having to pick up the phone or search multiple websites.
It's part of a larger digital ecosystem offered by Napa Auto Parts; PROLink works hand-in-hand with its advanced shop management software, Napa TRACS. Plus, PROLink is completely free to use and available around the clock and all year round. Combined with Napa TRACS, it's a full professional suite of services, including catalog lookups, price comparisons, labor time guidelines, and even professional estimate creation. Whether you're running a small garage or managing a multi-bay operation, PROLink's services can probably be of assistance.
How PROLink works
Napa PROLink uses the most up-to-date Napa catalog data to let users search for parts. It can search by part number, job type, category, or the VIN on a motorcycle or car. The Quick Picks feature highlights high-turnover items, while the Buyer's Guide shows which vehicles a part fits for less guesswork and fewer returns. Other features include a "Find-It" function, which scans for parts at your local store as well as nearby Napa distribution centers and supplier inventories, too. (You can also grab some of Napa's most underrated tools while you're at it.)
Beyond finding parts, PROLink also works as a price estimator. It lets you create, save, print, and email professional quotes to customers at no additional cost to you. You can combine parts, labor, shop supplies, and taxes into one clean estimate, and even order Napa parts directly to offer a realistic auto repair cost to customers. The system includes over 800,000 part images alongside access to Mitchell Prodemand, a trusted resource for repair information and labor guides. The estimator can also integrate with the full TRACS shop management system if you decide to scale up your operations.
What about Napa TRACS?
Napa PROLink might be free to use, but Napa TRACS is a different story. Think of PROLink as the lightweight entry point into the Napa ecosystem, with TRACS as the pro version. It's a powerful platform that helps shop owners manage everything from estimates and customer records to parts inventory, accounting, and technician productivity... and it's definitely not free, either.
The Silver tier costs $109 a month and comes with unlimited estimates and invoices, calendars and appointment scheduling, inventory management, VIN scanning, reporting tools, and more. The Gold tier costs $219 per month and offers extra features like an integrated time clock and email system, marketing tools, a cash drawer, a learning management system, and other add-ons. There's also a Gold Plus tier at $249 monthly that gives you unlimited users, free two-way SMS marketing, and other bonus features.
If you'd rather not shell out, PROLink can still give you professional-grade estimating, real-time inventory access, catalog browsing, and seamless parts ordering for free. And when you're ready to take things to the next level, Napa's TRACS platform will be waiting.