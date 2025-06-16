What Is Napa PROlink? (And Is It Free To Use?)

For independent auto repair shops and busy service bays, every minute spent searching for parts or correcting order mistakes might as well be money lost. That's where Napa PROLink comes in. Made to simplify the parts ordering process, PROLink connects auto shops directly to Napa Auto Parts stores through a fast, real-time online interface. Mechanics and service writers can look up parts, confirm fitment, and place an order without having to pick up the phone or search multiple websites.

It's part of a larger digital ecosystem offered by Napa Auto Parts; PROLink works hand-in-hand with its advanced shop management software, Napa TRACS. Plus, PROLink is completely free to use and available around the clock and all year round. Combined with Napa TRACS, it's a full professional suite of services, including catalog lookups, price comparisons, labor time guidelines, and even professional estimate creation. Whether you're running a small garage or managing a multi-bay operation, PROLink's services can probably be of assistance.