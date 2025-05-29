Never Miss What Matters With PLAUD's AI Notetakers
The modern world moves fast, and is only moving faster with each day. That exceptional speed can make it difficult to keep notes, take dictation, and modernize your documentation systems. The last thing you want is to miss even the smallest shred of vital information, but you can't exactly carry a tape recorder around with you everywhere you go, especially if you need a text transcript. Rather than the old reel-to-reel approach, modern problems require modern solutions, and PLAUD.AIi's modern solution is voice recording devices equipped with the latest developments in AI recognition.
Since its debut on Kickstarter in 2023, PLAUD has transformed how professionals capture and process information. With an impressive community of 700,000+ users globally, the company's remarkable growth reflects a profound market realization: technology should amplify human presence, not diminish it. PLAUD.AI has become a frontrunning trailblazer in the AI-native hardware and software scene. In these few years, the brand has brought in over $180 million in annual revenue, multiplied its growth by 10 times year-over-year.
It's the brand's goal to use technology to amplify your own informational and organizational capabilities, empowering professionals in the corporate, academic, and creative fields with the latest and greatest developments rather than trying to replace them wholesale. PLAUD.AI has several flagship products available for professionals of every vocation and caliber, from the feature-packed PLAUD NOTE to the bite-sized PLAUD NotePin, both of which are powered by the brand's proprietary PLAUD Intelligence.
Maximize productivity with the PLAUD NOTE
Taking dictation directly can be difficult, especially if you're doing it over a phone or video call, where you might not have the best possible audio quality. It's reliant on how quickly you can type or write, and if you miss anything, you're going to get left behind in the conversation. Instead of having to divide your focus like that, it'd be much more helpful to have a little gadget to handle the dictation for you. The PLAUD NOTE will do its utmost to keep you on task with its intelligent note-taking abilities.
The PLAUD NOTE is positively tiny in size, roughly equivalent to that of an ordinary credit card. Don't be fooled by its small stature, though, as the PLAUD NOTE is packed with 64GB of internal memory, allowing its onboard AI recorder to store up to 30 hours of continuous recording or 60 days of standby recording. The device uses a simple switch and button system for controlling what kind of note-taking you want. Just toggle the switch to your preferred mode and press the button to start recording.
For phone call recording, the magnetic case can attach right to the back of your smartphone and take dictation from both sides of the call as you talk. For general note-taking, just press the button to record all ambient noise, perfect for in-person meetings. All recorded audio will be transcribed for your convenience, allowing you to focus on the discussion.
The PLAUD NotePin is always ready for action
While the PLAUD NOTE is fairly small in size, if modern technology has taught us anything, it's that we can always go smaller. After all, smaller devices mean easier transportation, and if you're living a particularly fast-paced lifestyle, you could always benefit from one less thing you have to physically carry in your hands. If you're looking for a little extra portability and convenience in your AI voice recorder, Plaud.ai has just the thing: the chic and discrete PLAUD NotePin.
Like the PLAUD NOTE, the PLAUD NotePin is a compact AI-powered voice recorder, albeit with a much greater emphasis on "compact." The device is positively tiny, weighing only 16.6 grams. You can keep it on your person in four different ways, including a necklace, a wristband, a clip, or a pin. Pin it to your shirt, clip it to your tie; whatever way works for you. If you're concerned about losing it, don't worry, as the PLAUD NotePin is compatible with Apple Find My for easy tracking.
When you want to record audio, just tap the button on the Plaud NotePin, and it'll begin recording all ambient noise. With its 64GB of onboard storage, the Plaud NotePin can record up to 20 hours continuously or 40 days on standby. When it's time to recharge, the Plaud NotePin automatically syncs recorded audio to a private cloud server while plugged in for safe storage.
Organize and summarize with the help of PLAUD Intelligence
Of course, we would be remiss if we didn't highlight the proverbial brains behind PLAUD.AI's technology: PLAUD Intelligence, the brand's proprietary AI framework. PLAUD Intelligence has been designed from the ground up from GPT-4.1, Claude 3.7 Sonnet, Gemini 2.5 Pro, and o3-mini, all to facilitate easy and consistent audio transcription via Plaud.ai's recording devices.
Unlike transcription AIs present on Apple or Samsung phones, PLAUD Intelligence is compatible with Android and iOS and can be used to record conversations on just about any chat app, from WhatsApp to Zoom to Google Meet. PLAUD Intelligence can efficiently recognize over 112 different languages, including English, French, Japanese, Chinese, Spanish, Arabic, and more, all of which is transcribed from voice to text. To ensure that you get the big points of whatever you're recording, PLAUD Intelligence possesses the ability to quickly summarize transcribed notes via over 30 different professional templates and AI-powered summary editing with individual labels to identify speakers. These summaries, as well as the raw notes, can be exported, shared, and integrated in over 27 different formats for any kind of collaborative work.
Both the PLAUD NOTE and PLAUD NotePin come with a free PLAUD.AI Starter Plan, giving you 300 minutes of transcription per month, 15 summary templates, and unlimited cloud storage accessible from the PLAUD app, web browsers. The Pro plan increases your monthly transcription max to 1,200 minutes for just $17.99 per month or $99.99 per year. The Unlimited plan provides limitless transcription for $29.99 per month or $239.99 annually. Besides the extra minutes, these plans provide access to additional features like an industry glossary, template community, and Ask AI.
