Scan Smarter, Not Harder With The Revopoint Trackit 3D Scanner

The technology behind 3D printers has become more compact, advanced, and affordable over the past decade, but the same hasn't been true for 3D scanners, which are vital to the printing process. Scanners have seemed stuck in that early phase of a new technology, where they're cumbersome and frustrating to use. When Model T's first rolled off the assembly line, they revolutionized transportation, but that didn't mean it wasn't a slog having to manually crank the front of the engine every time you wanted to hit the road. It wasn't until game-changing electric starters were introduced that driving became a more seamless and productive experience.

That same game-changing innovation has finally come to 3D scanning, with the Revopoint Trackit. The Trackit allows for high accuracy and fine-detail scanning of three-dimensional data without the slow, labor-intensive preparation that comes with placing and double-checking markers or carefully applying and cleaning marking spray. Equipped with cutting-edge auto calibration and next-level blue laser technology, Trackit allows you to scan smarter, not harder.

Trackit is the latest product from Revopoint, which has been driving advancements in 3D scanning since 2014 through both its hardware and software developments, including over 100 patents and innovations in the field. The company has become a global leader in 3D scanning for professionals alike, making 3D modeling accessible to everyone and bringing its next-generation products to over 150 countries and regions around the world.

