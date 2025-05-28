Scan Smarter, Not Harder With The Revopoint Trackit 3D Scanner
Sponsored Content. The sponsor may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The technology behind 3D printers has become more compact, advanced, and affordable over the past decade, but the same hasn't been true for 3D scanners, which are vital to the printing process. Scanners have seemed stuck in that early phase of a new technology, where they're cumbersome and frustrating to use. When Model T's first rolled off the assembly line, they revolutionized transportation, but that didn't mean it wasn't a slog having to manually crank the front of the engine every time you wanted to hit the road. It wasn't until game-changing electric starters were introduced that driving became a more seamless and productive experience.
That same game-changing innovation has finally come to 3D scanning, with the Revopoint Trackit. The Trackit allows for high accuracy and fine-detail scanning of three-dimensional data without the slow, labor-intensive preparation that comes with placing and double-checking markers or carefully applying and cleaning marking spray. Equipped with cutting-edge auto calibration and next-level blue laser technology, Trackit allows you to scan smarter, not harder.
Trackit is the latest product from Revopoint, which has been driving advancements in 3D scanning since 2014 through both its hardware and software developments, including over 100 patents and innovations in the field. The company has become a global leader in 3D scanning for professionals alike, making 3D modeling accessible to everyone and bringing its next-generation products to over 150 countries and regions around the world.
No markers? No problem.
Applying markers can be such a tedious endeavor (especially with larger objects that need to be scanned) that it can zap all the fun out of 3D printing. Scanning spray is even more cumbersome, as you need to make sure you apply it consistently and not too heavily that it throws off the scanning — and then you often have to wipe it off! The Revopoint Trackit doesn't require markers at all, completely eliminating this process and allowing you to get straight to scanning.
Revopoint combines its trailblazing algorithms with sophisticated hardware to enhance your 3D scanning by ensuring volumetrically accurate measurement-ready 3D models while significantly reducing cumulative errors. Using a dual-camera optical base station, Trackit's incredibly precise scanner offers volumetric accuracy that ranges between 0.025mm-0.04 mm x L(m).
Not only will you save time by forgoing marking, but Trackit also allows you to reduce the lengthy and complex calibration processes by 50%, compared with other scanners. That's thanks to the device's smart gimbal auto-calibration, which eliminates user errors and ensures perfect calibration by taking the task off your hands with a fully-automated process.
Blue lasers are superior to red — here's why
The no fuss 3D scanning afforded by Revopoint's 3D scanner can be applied to objects both big and small, allowing you to streamline your 3D printing applications in a wide range of applications, including aerospace, automotive, mechanical engineering, and mold casting. The large base station of Trackit has a tracking area of 2,800 x 2,800 mm at 4,000 mm — small enough to scan a coin or and big enough to scan an entire vehicle. From big to small — you can scan it all, limited only by your imagination, whether it's a cool ornament for your hood or your whole car.
One of the ways Trackit provides next-level scanning is by using a blue laser rather than red or infrared light. The shorter wavelength of blue lasers offers several technical advantages in 3D scanning for finer detail capture, including less diffusion on shiny or dark surfaces. Because of their longer wavelength, IR and red lasers scatter more easily on metallic, reflective, or dark surfaces, which is why a blue laser provides more accurate data. Plus, blue lasers offer better contrast in ambient light, standing out more under typical lighting conditions — you won't need a dark room for a stable and accurate scan.
Trackit uses a powerful single-line blue laser to reach deep holes and crevices for an extremely precise scan on the tiniest of details, as well as use a 30-beam cross-line mode for trickier surfaces. You can even use Trackit as a standalone handheld scanner! Trackit's robust, single-piece carbon fiber frame ensures scan reliability while remaining durable enough for demanding environments and extended scanning sessions. Because it's built from carbon fiber, Trackit isn't just sturdy but lightweight as well.
The free Revo Trackit software offers a user-friendly solution for point cloud creation, fusion, meshing, editing, merging, importing, and exporting. Supporters of Trackit on Kickstarter receive a free one-year license for Revo Measure, enabling point cloud and mesh to CAD comparisons, as well as measurement, parameter extraction, volume measurement, and GD&T analysis.
Don't miss incredible VIP benefits Revopoint is offering on Kickstarter
Revopoint is pushing 3D scanning forward so that access to the technology is available for everyone, including the innovators of tomorrow who may have previously been hindered by inferior products. Whether you're a consumer still learning the ropes of 3D printing or seasoned professionals looking for a more efficient (and less costly) process, the Revopoint Tracker 3D Scanner supercharges productivity by removing unnecessary hurdles like marking and calibrating.
With a durable one-piece carbon fiber frame, advanced blue laser technology, and fully-automated calibration, Trackit provides industrial-grade accuracy at lightning-fast speeds when scanning objects from big to small. The first backers on Kickstarter can receive a Super Early Bird Special discount of 40%, saving $1992! You can also join Revopoint's social media for giveaways, creator discussions, updates, and 3D model showcases.
Only 100 Super Early Bird slots with 40% off are available at the exclusive $2988 price—secure yours before they're gone!