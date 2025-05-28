How To Stream Formula 1 Online From Anywhere With ExpressVPN
Sponsored Content. The sponsor may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The 2025 Formula 1 season is underway, and it's already delivering plenty of headline moments. Lewis Hamilton claimed his first Ferrari win, Max Verstappen pulled off a dramatic Red Bull victory, and with races scheduled from now until December's Abu Dhabi finale, there's loads more to watch. Fans in the U.S. can catch every turn via cable or streaming, but if you're abroad, staying connected to your regular live coverage gets tricky. This is because geo-blocks and regional restrictions often shut the door on access to your regular streaming services and subscriptions when you leave the home turf.
Fortunately, a reliable VPN service is an easy fix for that. A VPN encrypts your data and reroutes your connection through a secure server, making it appear as though you're browsing from a different location. In plain terms, a VPN is a tool that changes your digital address, so all you need do is download the app, get a subscription, then select a server network in a location where the sport is available.
The best VPNs allow you secure and blazing-fast access to content on all your devices regardless of your location, all without risk to your data. ExpressVPN checks all those boxes, and then some. Since its launch in 2009, ExpressVPN has spent over a decade perfecting its formula for safe, seamless browsing. With airtight encryption, industry-leading speeds, and a reputation built on trust, it's now one of the most respected names in the space, and your best bet for keeping the F1 action within reach, no matter where you are.
ExpressVPN allows you to stream your favorite sports from anywhere
ExpressVPN isn't limited to streaming Formula 1. Whether it's live games, TV shows, blockbuster films, or international sporting events, ExpressVPN helps you bypass geo-restrictions and access all your usual content and streaming services, even across borders. It supports a wide range of streaming platforms, including Sky Sports, Sling TV, Kayo Sports, Netflix, Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, DAZN, Peacock, and Disney Plus. With servers in 105 countries powered by ultra-fast 10Gbps speeds, you can count on smooth, high-speed connections, even on congested or ISP-throttled networks. Perfect if you're on hotel Wi-Fi or a slower connection but still want to stream in HD or 4K without interruption.
It's also ready to go on whatever device you're using, from laptops and smartphones to Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and even Linux or Android TV. So whether you're watching on the go or settling in for a movie night abroad, you're covered. Browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, Brave, and Vivaldi ensure you can access restricted sites just as easily from your desktop. ExpressVPN is also available in 17 languages, so no language barriers will be holding you up from accessing and enjoying your stream. Most importantly, ExpressVPN keeps no activity or connection logs. That means what you watch, search, or stream remains for your eyes only.
Please note that SlashGear does not endorse the use of VPN services in ways that violate a content provider's terms of services. Our recommendations only cover uses for legal recreational viewing or enhancing your data privacy and security online.
You watch your shows, ExpressVPN watches your back
Streaming your favorite sports from abroad shouldn't come at the cost of your online safety. But with many free or less secure VPNs, that simple act can open the door to data breaches and cyber threats. ExpressVPN, however, is built to keep you protected beyond content access.
It starts with post-quantum encryption and secure protocols that shield your activity, which is especially crucial when using public Wi-Fi in airports, hotels, or cafes. One ExpressVPN subscription covers up to eight compatible devices, meaning you could gain fast, secure, unrestricted access on your gaming consoles, streaming sticks, phone, smart TV and more
You also get layered protection with tools like Threat Manager, which blocks trackers and malicious bots, and an Ad Blocker that stops disruptive pop-ups from hijacking your screen time. There's more proactive security with Identity Defender, which scours the web for any sign of your data in breaches, removes your data from exposed sources, and flags suspicious credit card activity before it becomes a problem.
Sign up for as little as $4.99 per month on a two-year plan, which includes four free months plus 5GB of free eSIM data. If you prefer to stay ultra-flexible, get a one month subscription of $12.95 per month, and you can connect up to eight devices on that subscription. Either way, ExpressVPN backs its service with a 30-day money-back guarantee if you find the service unsatisfactory.