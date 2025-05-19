How Long Can A Volkswagen Beetle Float On Water?

There are several characteristics of a Volkswagen Beetle's construction that make it much more watertight than the average car. One is the Beetle's unibody construction, which leaves very few places for water to infiltrate its flat floorplan. The Beetle's doors sealed very well, and its body gaps were as narrow as possible. All of these qualities combined to allow the VW Beetle to remain afloat much longer than most other vehicles, but the Volkswagen Beetle was no boat.

There was a distant Beetle relative that could function as a decent boat. This was the amphibious Schwimmwagen, previously developed by Ferdinand Porsche for Hitler's armed forces during World War II. The Schwimmwagen featured an early 25-horsepower version of the Beetle's air-cooled engine, located within a boat like hull of welded steel, which allowed it to float very well. It also had a four-speed transmission mated to a unique four-wheel drive system for overlanding, plus a three-bladed propeller for water propulsion that could be retracted when not being used.

From 1942 to 1944, a total of 14,276 Schwimmwagens were produced for the war effort. During the postwar years, the surviving water-going Schwimmwagens gained popularity with duck hunters, who took them into European marshes and swamps.

