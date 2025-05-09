Do Exhaust Tips Change How Your Car Sounds?

For car enthusiasts, buying a car and leaving it alone can sometimes seem like an impossible task. Whether it would be in the name of personalizing your ride so that its look matches your own personal aesthetic better, or whether you modify in the name of boosting the performance of a car, tuning and tweaking is all part of car culture.

While the list of possible modifications to any given car is seemingly endless, one of the most popular modifications for enthusiasts to carry out is to install a new, or modify the existing exhaust system. Tuning the exhaust can be as cheap or as expensive as you like.

For example, a lightweight titanium muffler for an R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R can easily cost upwards of $1,000, whereas some aftermarket and universal exhaust tips will only set you back around 1/10 of that figure. This is because, not only are exhaust tips less complex and have less material than a muffler or full system, they are less effective as well. Sure, an exhaust tip can improve how your car sounds, by affecting either the volume, tone, or both, but it won't improve performance in the same way a full system would.

