Why Are People Putting Blue Dots On Motorcycle Taillights?

If you've been on the road recently, you may have noticed some motorcycles with taillights glowing with a hint of blue besides the usual red, and it's hard not to wonder what the deal with those is. The blue dot phenomenon actually dates back to the 1950s, when it first appeared on hot rods and custom cars as a way to stand out. Now, decades later, they're making a return on some custom choppers, cafe racers, and especially older Harleys.

Part of why they are attractive is how simple the process of adding one is. A biker simply has to insert a tiny, inexpensive blue lens into the taillight. That's usually enough to shift a part of its glow to a purplish tone when illuminated. Some even argue that this second color, when combined with the primary red, enhances visibility. All of this might just lead you to wonder if you should try them too.