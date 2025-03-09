What Happened To Singtrix (Home Karaoke System) From Shark Tank Season 6?

When entrepreneurs John Devecka and Eric Berkowitz wheeled their do-it-all karaoke machine Singtrix onto the "Shark Tank" stage, they had some lofty numbers in mind. With a $30 million self-evaluation, the duo was certain that they brought a product and vision that would dazzle the Sharks into a deal. If that didn't work, then maybe their strong sales numbers — and an even better karaoke performance — would do the trick.

Advertisement

Friends since college, Devecka and Berkowitz were pioneers in the music video game realm. The duo invented MTV Drumscape in 1996, and later sold their underlying patented technology to Activision in what would become one of the best gaming experiences of all time: "Guitar Hero." This time, the partners brought what they envisioned would be another visionary step in the genre, this time revolutionizing Karaoke nights across the country.

Their approach resembled anthropomorphic mullets — bringing just the right combination of party and business. Clad in all black, the two demonstrated their product by first exhibiting their vocal deficiencies, with Devecka belting out an ear-splitting rendition of a children's choir learning their scales before turning to the Singtrix to auto-tune his way to music (and, hopefully, financial) stardom.

Advertisement

Tuned to several presets, including Choir Singers, Arena Announcer, Tuned Divas, Robotica, Barry Tone, and Guitar Solo, Devecka sang personalized segments to each Shark. And although none of the Sharks clapped along with Berkowitz as he cheered his partner on, the group of investors were impressed by the demonstration.