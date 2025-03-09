What Happened To Singtrix (Home Karaoke System) From Shark Tank Season 6?
When entrepreneurs John Devecka and Eric Berkowitz wheeled their do-it-all karaoke machine Singtrix onto the "Shark Tank" stage, they had some lofty numbers in mind. With a $30 million self-evaluation, the duo was certain that they brought a product and vision that would dazzle the Sharks into a deal. If that didn't work, then maybe their strong sales numbers — and an even better karaoke performance — would do the trick.
Friends since college, Devecka and Berkowitz were pioneers in the music video game realm. The duo invented MTV Drumscape in 1996, and later sold their underlying patented technology to Activision in what would become one of the best gaming experiences of all time: "Guitar Hero." This time, the partners brought what they envisioned would be another visionary step in the genre, this time revolutionizing Karaoke nights across the country.
Their approach resembled anthropomorphic mullets — bringing just the right combination of party and business. Clad in all black, the two demonstrated their product by first exhibiting their vocal deficiencies, with Devecka belting out an ear-splitting rendition of a children's choir learning their scales before turning to the Singtrix to auto-tune his way to music (and, hopefully, financial) stardom.
Tuned to several presets, including Choir Singers, Arena Announcer, Tuned Divas, Robotica, Barry Tone, and Guitar Solo, Devecka sang personalized segments to each Shark. And although none of the Sharks clapped along with Berkowitz as he cheered his partner on, the group of investors were impressed by the demonstration.
What happened to Singtrix on Shark Tank?
The duo then backed up their concert showcase with some cold hard numbers. With $1.2 million in total revenue, a 40% profit margin, and a transatlantic distribution deal that projected them to sell 30,000 units that holiday season — which, at $345 a pop, could net the company over $10.3 million additional revenue and a $4.14 million profit — Singtrix presented a compelling case that the Sharks jumped on. Mark Cuban, who figured that the company needed more than the $1.5 million to reach the next level, exited from the negotiations, saying, "I'll be a customer, but I won't be an investor." Then came the bidding war.
Kevin O'Leary opened the negotiations with a creative proposal: $1.5 million for an initial 50% stake that would drop to 10% and a royalty fee if he broke even within 18 months. Then, Robert Herjavec pitched a much more straightforward idea: $1.5 million for 30%. Lori Greiner suggested a spin on the O'Leary offer, scrapping the timeframe, dropping the initial stake to 30%, and jumping the final investment up by 5 points. Then came Daymond John (of FUBU fame) from the top rope, touting his connections to the Ultra music festival and Samsung to elevate the company's marketing and manufacturing, respectively. These connections, though, would come at a price: $1.5 million for a 25% stake.
Ultimately, Devecka and Berkowitz were unwilling to go any higher than offering 7.5%, and left without a deal. An exchange with Mark Cuban seemed to summarize the duo's conflict with the Sharks, when Cuban responded to Devecka's insistence that the duo had revolutionized the space before. "You made 'Guitar Hero,'" responded Cuban, "but you didn't sell 'Guitar Hero.' That's a big difference."
Singtrix after Shark Tank
Despite leaving the show without a deal, Singtrix fully capitalized on its appearance. Shortly afterward, the company inked the distribution deal it touted on "Shark Tank," signing a European and North American distribution deal with Voxx International. The deal and their appearance on "Shark Tank" propelled the Karaoke manufacturer to viral stardom, receiving rave reviews in high-profile publications and appearing on shows like "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," "Extra," "The View," and "Today."
Fans of the viral product could purchase it on popular marketplaces like Amazon and Guitar Center — which, at the time, had over 3,500 retail locations nationwide. Everything was coming up roses for the music business duo, and it appeared that the company was, once again, on the verge of delivering another "Guitar Hero." But then a series of unforeseen disasters struck, which in retrospect, may have given some credence to Mark Cuban's words of warning.
According to an interview with Inc., the setbacks began in 2017 when a fire broke out in the company's factory, shuttering production and cutting its sales nearly in half from its projected 37,000 units that year. Then, once Singtrix's manufacturing partners returned to their previous production capacity, it received another bombshell: the factory would again be shuttered, this time for modernization.
The losses were devastating, worsened by the fact that much of Singtrix's investment wasn't insured at the time. Singtrix was essentially off the shelves for consecutive holiday cycles, had left retail partners with unfulfilled orders, and Devecka and Berkowitz were forced to forego salaries for a year. Things were bleak, but the duo was confident in its return.
Singtrix makes a comeback
The company's bounce back began with a crowd-funded campaign on Indiegogo, raising over $300,000 and reinvigorating the company's production. According to the founders, a more hands-on approach, a new manufacturing partner, and a more comprehensive insurance plan were all part of the company's plan this go around.
So, did it work? Well, in just a few months, the high-tech karaoke machine was back on both shelves and the viral circuit — even getting the Kardashian seal of approval in a 2019 episode of their flagship TV show "Keeping Up With The Kardashians." The bikini-clad sisters belted out an auto-tuned rendition of O.T. Genasis' hit single "CoCo" while the rapper watched on.
Then, in January 2023, Freemode — a subsidiary of the Swedish videogame conglomerate Embracer Group — acquired Singtrix as part of a $575 million deal, which also included Middle-earth Enterprises and the IP rights to "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" franchises in gaming. According to Freemode CEO Lee Guinchard, Singtrix was "a perfect fit for Freemode's plan to vastly expand its entertainment offerings."
Is Singtrix still in business?
Singtrix currently offers the second generation of its party bundle, which includes a studio console, a microphone (with stand), and a second-gen home theater system. Retailing for $399.99, the new console enables users to toggle through over 375 presets, ranging from pitch correction and autotuning to "voice bending" effects. It also pairs with user devices, ranging from your smartphone to keyboard, enabling singers to use songs from their music library, YouTube karaoke tracks, and even their home recordings. It is even compatible with other karaoke apps for your Android or iPhone.
The hi-fidelity stereo system includes a built-in subwoofer, volume, treble, and bass controls, and can reach up to 40 watts of power. Singtrix even claims that it is compatible with a second speaker system, ensuring that your enhanced singing voice can reach the volume it deserves. Buyers can also pair their Singtrix Party Bundle with an additional microphone, choosing between standard and wireless options.
Although sold out on Singtrix's website, the all-in-one karaoke system is available in four swappable colors through Amazon. Generally speaking, the karaoke console's 2,000+ reviews are positive, garnering a four-star rating. Customers enjoy the ease of use and tout the product as a surefire way to amp up the volume of any family party. However, some question the product's sound quality and price tag.
What's next for the Singtrix founders?
Since selling their company to Freemode, the college-buddies-turned-partners have purportedly gone their separate ways. Devecka states on his LinkedIn page that he still serves as the company's CEO on a part-time basis. He also served as a Product, Software, and Patent contractor for Freemode, and currently works as a strategic consultant for tech startups. In addition to his success with Singtrix, Guitar Hero, and MTV Drumscape, Devecka lists the first vacuum robotic vending machine as one of the highlights of his entrepreneurial career — a feat he accomplished with Berkowitz as founding partners in Fastcorps. This success led Devecka to be named one of the United Inventors Association's "Inspire Top 100 Inventors" in 2024.
Berkowitz, for his part, left Singtrix in April 2023 after 11 years as its president. Since then, Berkowitz became the president of the AI business development company bundleIQ in July of last year. Based out of Miami, Florida, bundleIQ's website states that it is an "AI-powered knowledge management platform that simplifies data gathering and analysis from multiple sources." The company's flagship product is Alani AI, which it touts as a personalized AI tool designed to assist researchers, enhance conferences, and even serve as a deployable chatbot for businesses and developers. This month, bundleIQ partnered with HumanX, a premier AI conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, to provide visitors with personalized itineraries.
While neither Berkowitz or Devecka have commented publicly on any future partnerships, lovers of the show will gladly see them sing their tune on "Shark Tank" again. If the Sharks are still smarting from their rejection by the "Guitar Hero" legends, however, perhaps Amazon's new "Shark Tank" competitor show will welcome them on. If they do, their pitch is sure to hit just the right note.