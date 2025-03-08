What Do All The Dings You Hear On A Plane Mean?

The first thing to clarify is that there is no consensus across airlines as to what in-flight chimes signify. Chimes intended for passengers, such as the seatbelt reminder, are fairly consistent, typically marked by a single ping accompanied by the seatbelt sign lighting up. But other chimes could be coded signals between the pilots and the attendants, which is where there can be variances.

Advertisement

For example, we can get a pilot's perspective from TikToker @captainsteeeve (American Airlines pilot Capt. Steve Scheibner). He will chime the flight attendants three times during the journey. The first tells them that take-off clearance has been given, and to be seated. The second, when the plane has reached 10,000 feet, says it's safe to leave their seats and begin service. (Though flight attendants aren't sky waiters — one of the things pilots wish passengers knew.) The last comes as the plane approaches 10,000 feet again, during its descent — it tells the flight attendants they've only a few minutes to get the cabin prepared for landing and take their seats.

A former PSA Airlines pilot with a TikTok channel, @garybpilot (Gary Baumgardner), confirms Scheibner's description. However, he says the 10,000-feet chimes are usually double chimes, and the specifics can vary not just by airline, but by aircraft. He also notes that chimes occur each time the pilots call the attendants, passengers press the service button, or flight attendants at either end of the plane contact each other.

Advertisement