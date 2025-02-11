Turn Reality Into Virtuality With An Eagle Series 3D Scanner By 3DMakerpro

Weighing just 1.5 kilograms, the design of the new 3DMakerpro Eagle Series LiDAR-Based Spatial 3D Scanners is user-friendly while also offering unparalleled portability. This not only makes the scanners more convenient to use, but transforms the entire world into your own personal canvas, empowering you to take your device anywhere you go and scan a near-infinite amount of objects and locations in your proximity. Plus, by being lightweight and handheld, the ease-of-movement afforded to you by an Eagle 3D Scanner allows you to quickly acquire high-precision, 3D spatial data over large areas in just a few minutes.

On top of that, the Eagle Series has an incredible radial scanning range — up to 140 meters. Even at these distances, the ultra scan range of 3DMakerpro's device can effortlessly capture spatial data — giving you more opportunities for scanning while simultaneously making it easier to do so. What's more, an Eagle Series 3D Scanner performs both indoors and outdoors. Use it in your home, studio, or spaces where you may want to create virtual maps, such as museums or real estate open houses. Use it in outdoor locations like sports fields, gardens, or job sites. The possibilities are endless.

The Eagle Max LiDAR-Based Spatial 3D Scanners utilize 48-megapixel cameras that are capable of true-to-life spatial color reproduction — so what you see in the real world with your own eyes is also what you'll see in your 3D virtual models. The Eagle Series supports 8K resolution, HDR support, and panoramic photo output.

