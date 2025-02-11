Turn Reality Into Virtuality With An Eagle Series 3D Scanner By 3DMakerpro
3DMakerpro aims to — quite literally — put ultra hi-res 3D scanning into the hands of its users with the company's cutting-edge Eagle Series LiDAR-Based Spatial 3D Scanners. These state-of-the-art devices combine high-quality texture cameras, an intuitive and portable design, and powerful integrated software to bring next-level 3D scanning capabilities that both professionals and consumers can use to map real-world items and locations for a wide range of applications, from printing to virtual tours.
Pre-orders begin February 11, 2025, for both the Eagle Standard and the Eagle Max. The Standard version features one camera, while the Max includes four cameras – one on the top and two on each side. Those extra cameras can save time by increasing scan efficiency by about 200%. The Eagle Standard is available at an MSRP of $3,499, with a limited-time pre-order price of $1,799 for the first 500 units. The Eagle Max is priced at an MSRP of $4,399, with an exclusive pre-order price of $2,299 for the first 500 units.
The Eagle 3D Scanner turns views into data and reality into virtuality
Weighing just 1.5 kilograms, the design of the new 3DMakerpro Eagle Series LiDAR-Based Spatial 3D Scanners is user-friendly while also offering unparalleled portability. This not only makes the scanners more convenient to use, but transforms the entire world into your own personal canvas, empowering you to take your device anywhere you go and scan a near-infinite amount of objects and locations in your proximity. Plus, by being lightweight and handheld, the ease-of-movement afforded to you by an Eagle 3D Scanner allows you to quickly acquire high-precision, 3D spatial data over large areas in just a few minutes.
On top of that, the Eagle Series has an incredible radial scanning range — up to 140 meters. Even at these distances, the ultra scan range of 3DMakerpro's device can effortlessly capture spatial data — giving you more opportunities for scanning while simultaneously making it easier to do so. What's more, an Eagle Series 3D Scanner performs both indoors and outdoors. Use it in your home, studio, or spaces where you may want to create virtual maps, such as museums or real estate open houses. Use it in outdoor locations like sports fields, gardens, or job sites. The possibilities are endless.
The Eagle Max LiDAR-Based Spatial 3D Scanners utilize 48-megapixel cameras that are capable of true-to-life spatial color reproduction — so what you see in the real world with your own eyes is also what you'll see in your 3D virtual models. The Eagle Series supports 8K resolution, HDR support, and panoramic photo output.
3DMakerpro pairs cutting-edge hardware with powerful software
The 3DMakerpro Eagle Series is designed to be versatile. Its state-of-the-art hardware is paired with advanced software, powering real-time three-dimensional capturing and exporting data as high-precision 3D colored point clouds. With 8 cores running at 2.4 GHz and 32 GB of memory (plus support for TF card expansion), the Eagle Series can easily run this high-quality software without breaking a sweat and support various data outputs, including 3D Color Point Cloud, 3D Gaussian Splatting, 3D Colored Polygonal Model, 3D Panoramic Tour Data, and 3D Vector Model with Scale.
The Eagle Series 3D Scanners' integrated standard camera mounting interface makes it compatible with a wide assortment of hardware accessories and mounting options, including vehicle kits, backpacks, drones, bikes, and more.
The Eagle Series has a horizontal scan angle of 360 degrees and vertical scan of 59 degrees, a point cloud frequency of 200,000 points per second, and a 905 nm laser light source. It supports Wi-Fi 5 and has two USB-C ports for an incredibly simple and user-friendly data interface. With a 3.5-inch display, you'll be able to easily control the device, which can run for an hour on its robust 12,000 mAh battery. If you need to operate for longer periods, the Eagle 3D Scanner can also run on external power while charging.
Be one of the first to take advantage of the Eagle 3D Scanner's impressive capabilities
