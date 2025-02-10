Every Super Bowl 2025 AI Commercial Has The Same Problem

AI is already part of everyday life: it's on your phone, it's flooding your inbox, and it's probably on the other end of the line. The ads are attempting to normalize it further, and that could be pretty dangerous. The tech has technically been around in some shape or form for a while, but things went into overdrive when ChatGPT was released to the public in late 2022. Society is still adapting to AI, and its impacts and implications are far from being properly understood.

That hasn't stopped major companies going all in on AI, and pushing it everywhere they can. The obvious potential is a major driver, but fear of being left behind might be a big contributor, too. There's a lot of "if we don't do it, someone else will" surrounding AI both on the business and international levels as countries stare worryingly across the water at each other. Rushing forward often leads to silly decisions, lower standards, and regular people often feel the consequences of it all.

So using something like a Super Bowl ad to make the still-fledgling tech look innocent, harmless, and central to a functional happy life could be downright dangerous as things stand. There are a lot of positives surrounding AI, and it could indeed enhance life like we're seeing in the ads. But it's too early to call that yet, and people should stay cautious about the technology.

