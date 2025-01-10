BLUETTI Explores The Field Of Portable Power At CES 2025

The best kind of modern power solution is one with high degrees of flexibility and adaptability. It's nice to have a battery backup for your home, for instance, but it'd be even nicer if you could use that same battery for your home, your RV, or a little cabin out in the middle of nowhere. Only a few years ago, the idea of a house-wide hot-swapping battery would sound silly, but BLUETTI's Apex 300 is no joke.

The BLUETTI Apex 300 packs full-grid power into a remarkably compact system. Despite being small enough to comfortably fit just about anywhere, the BLUETTI Apex 300 packs up to 3,840W of output and 2,764.8Wh of capacity — plus parallel connections and dual 120V/240V voltage. The Apex 300 is a power system that can be used just about anywhere, and for any purpose. For instance, if you experience a severe power outage and can't get any juice from the grid, the BLUETTI Apex 300 will give you enough juice to run just about every appliance in your home, even strenuous ones like dryers or air conditioners. If you're looking to take a trip off the grid, you can pull the BLUETTI Apex 300 out of your home's power system without having to shut the whole thing down, and plug it in elsewhere with the same seamless convenience.

If you live in an especially power-hungry home and can't power the whole thing with just one BLUETTI Apex 300 battery, then you don't have to use just one. Up to 3 main units and 18 battery packs can be synced up for even greater degrees of power storage and delivery. Plus, they all stack together for convenient, aesthetically-pleasing storage.

The BLUETTI Apex 300 currently has a projected public release date in April 2025.