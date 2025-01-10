BLUETTI Explores The Field Of Portable Power At CES 2025
Alongside our general use of technology, our needs for power are always growing and changing. Homes are getting smarter and devices are becoming more essential, which necessitates not only a greater degree of power usage, but a smarter, more curated usage. We can't all just burn up the same level of electricity on a daily basis; different homes and situations have different power needs. Nobody understands this better than energy brand BLUETTI, which has been researching new and better sources for reliable and renewable energy since its founding in 2009.
As part of its ongoing pursuit to bring better energy to its over 3.5 million customers, BLUETTI has debuted several new products at the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show: the BLUETTI Apex 300, the BLUETTI EnergyPro 6K, and the BLUETTI HandsFree Solar Backpack. The brand presents these new devices with the theme of "Breaking the Excellence," pursuing the goal of constant improvement and reliability for consumer-level energy storage and usage.
You can find more information on these new products by visiting BLUETTI's website, as well as checking out its display at CES 2025.
Power the whole home with the BLUETTI Apex 300
The best kind of modern power solution is one with high degrees of flexibility and adaptability. It's nice to have a battery backup for your home, for instance, but it'd be even nicer if you could use that same battery for your home, your RV, or a little cabin out in the middle of nowhere. Only a few years ago, the idea of a house-wide hot-swapping battery would sound silly, but BLUETTI's Apex 300 is no joke.
The BLUETTI Apex 300 packs full-grid power into a remarkably compact system. Despite being small enough to comfortably fit just about anywhere, the BLUETTI Apex 300 packs up to 3,840W of output and 2,764.8Wh of capacity — plus parallel connections and dual 120V/240V voltage. The Apex 300 is a power system that can be used just about anywhere, and for any purpose. For instance, if you experience a severe power outage and can't get any juice from the grid, the BLUETTI Apex 300 will give you enough juice to run just about every appliance in your home, even strenuous ones like dryers or air conditioners. If you're looking to take a trip off the grid, you can pull the BLUETTI Apex 300 out of your home's power system without having to shut the whole thing down, and plug it in elsewhere with the same seamless convenience.
If you live in an especially power-hungry home and can't power the whole thing with just one BLUETTI Apex 300 battery, then you don't have to use just one. Up to 3 main units and 18 battery packs can be synced up for even greater degrees of power storage and delivery. Plus, they all stack together for convenient, aesthetically-pleasing storage.
The BLUETTI Apex 300 currently has a projected public release date in April 2025.
The BLUETTI EnergyPro 6K is the perfect smart home energy solution
For all the conveniences that a smart home setup can bring, they do come with a greater reliance on steady power delivery. Your fancy setup of screens and speakers won't mean much if none of them can be powered on, after all. If you're looking for reliable power for your entire home, smart or otherwise, you can rely on the BLUETTI EnergyPro 6K system to have your back, your front, and your sides.
The BLUETTI EnergyPro 6K is a convenient all-in-one power system that can be easily wired into both grid and personal solar power systems for a quick and headache-free installation process. The BLUETTI EnergyPro 6K can generate enough juice for small to medium-sized homes, though you can scale up your storage needs by connecting up to five units together. This parallel connection system is designed to be self-sustaining; in the unlikely event something goes wrong with one of the units, the other connected units will automatically pick up the slack to ensure little-to-no power delivery interruption. If you experience a grid outage, the BLUETTI EnergyPro 6K can keep you powered up until things come back online.
For extra functionality, the BLUETTI EnergyPro 6K can be connected to the BLUETTI AT1 Smart Distribution Box, which adds bidirectional charging functionality. In the event of an extended outage, you can power the BLUETTI EnergyPro 6K with a generator or EV to keep the juice flowing. Best of all, the BLUETTI EnergyPro 6K features a built-in passive cooling system, good for 10 years of safe, stable performance.
The BLUETTI EnergyPro 6K is currently earmarked for a May 8, 2025 release.
Charge on the go with the BLUETTI HandsFree Solar Backpack
Obviously, your home or camping van aren't the only places you could ever need the aid of electricity. Even if you're roughing it out in the wilderness, nothing on your person but your clothes and a backpack, it would still be to your benefit to have a safe and reliable source of power in the event of an emergency. If you're looking to do more with your personal devices without needing a massive power system, then BLUETTI has just the piece of equipment for you: the BLUETTI HandsFree Solar Backpack.
At a casual glance, the BLUETTI HandsFree Solar Backpack seems like a fairly ordinary, if stylish and hearty backpack. It has a comfortable, ergonomic carrying design, multiple pockets and pouches for secure storage, and a good 30kg of carrying capacity (approximately 66 lbs). However, if you take a look inside, you'll find a modern marvel of outdoor engineering.
The BLUETTI HandsFree Solar Backpack is equipped with a large portable power station with multiple output ports, including an AC outlet, USB-C, and USB-A. All of this is accessed via a sealable external panel, allowing you to charge multiple devices simultaneously without having to take the whole pack off. This system can also be synchronized with a mobile app to fine-tune your power delivery based on which devices need juice most. Despite its complexity, the power station is built to be lightweight and extra-thin, so you won't have to endure any unnecessary grief from lugging it around.
The battery pack features turbo-charging capability, juicing most devices from 0% to 80% in about 45 minutes. If you're not in a rush, though, you can also connect the pack to portable solar panels for efficient charging in around 2 hours. This setup uses BLUETTI's proprietary fragmented solar charging technology, pausing and resuming power flow to accommodate intermittent sunlight.
The BLUETTI HandsFree Solar Backpack is available now in two models: the HandsFree1 and the HandsFree2. The HandsFree1 model comes with a 42L BluePack1 backpack and a 300W/268Wh power station, rated for 1-3 days of solo travel. The HandsFree2, meanwhile, comes with a 60L BluePack2 and a 700W/512Wh portable power bank, good for 3-5 days in the wild. Both the HandsFree1 and HandsFree 2 are available on BLUETTI's website and through the brand's Amazon page.