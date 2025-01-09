UREVO Unveils New Walking Pads And More At CES 2025

UREVO prioritizes holistic health for its customers, making fitness accessible for anyone no matter their lifestyle or background. At CES 2025 in Las Vegas – one of the world's largest trade shows – UREVO showcased its latest innovations: the CyberPad for Home and Office; the up-and-coming Care Series Massage Devices (which are still under development,) and an industry-leading wellness app that's meticulously focused on user experience, technological advancement, and ecosystem integration. SlashGear visited the UREVO booth to get a closer look and let you know what to watch for in 2025.

One of the innovations SlashGear is excited about is UREVO's new Care Series Massagers. This series marks UREVO's entry into a broader wellness ecosystem and encapsulates the brand's vision of creating an interconnected, comprehensive wellness ecosystem where fitness and recovery go hand in hand. There are two models. The UREVO Care Relax massager stands out for its ergonomic 360° calf wrap and dynamic air compression massage. It features three modes, three intensity levels, and three heat settings that can be tailored to your needs, offering plenty of options for mood-bosting self-care. The Recovery massager goes a step further, aiming to bring physical therapy components right to your door. With six modes, eight intensities, and three heat levels, the Recovery massager offers targeted relief through heat therapy and precision vibration, making it a great option for athletes.

Both massagers synchronize with UREVO's SmartCoach App, giving users the opportunity to receive personalized recovery recommendations based on their workout data.