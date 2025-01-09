UREVO Unveils New Walking Pads And More At CES 2025
UREVO prioritizes holistic health for its customers, making fitness accessible for anyone no matter their lifestyle or background. At CES 2025 in Las Vegas – one of the world's largest trade shows – UREVO showcased its latest innovations: the CyberPad for Home and Office; the up-and-coming Care Series Massage Devices (which are still under development,) and an industry-leading wellness app that's meticulously focused on user experience, technological advancement, and ecosystem integration. SlashGear visited the UREVO booth to get a closer look and let you know what to watch for in 2025.
One of the innovations SlashGear is excited about is UREVO's new Care Series Massagers. This series marks UREVO's entry into a broader wellness ecosystem and encapsulates the brand's vision of creating an interconnected, comprehensive wellness ecosystem where fitness and recovery go hand in hand. There are two models. The UREVO Care Relax massager stands out for its ergonomic 360° calf wrap and dynamic air compression massage. It features three modes, three intensity levels, and three heat settings that can be tailored to your needs, offering plenty of options for mood-bosting self-care. The Recovery massager goes a step further, aiming to bring physical therapy components right to your door. With six modes, eight intensities, and three heat levels, the Recovery massager offers targeted relief through heat therapy and precision vibration, making it a great option for athletes.
Both massagers synchronize with UREVO's SmartCoach App, giving users the opportunity to receive personalized recovery recommendations based on their workout data.
UREVO's signature CyberPad devices continue to turn heads at CES 2025
UREVO is known for its walking pads and compact treadmills, and it introduced two impressive new designs at CES 2025. Anyone looking to be more active will want to get their hands on either the CyberPad for Home or the CyberPad for Office. The CyberPad for Home is perfect for more dynamic workouts, while the CyberPad for Office emphasizes convenience, making it easier to integrate light exercise into your workday. Both CyberPads are compact and quiet, so you won't have to worry about disturbing anyone else around you whether you're at home with family or in the workplace surrounded by colleagues.
The CyberPads compact size can adjust to a wide range of living spaces and work environments. They can even fit under a standing desk. Built with high-strength alloy materials, the CyberPads can support up to 265 pounds, and UREVO's innovative Hivetech ShockAbsorption System ensures less impact on your knees. The CyberPads can also increase their incline to as high as 14%. The biggest difference between the two CyberPads is the price tag, with the CyberPad for Home retailing at $499 and the CyberPad for Office at $599. Last but not least, the CyberPads are compatible with UREVO's SmartCoach app, another exciting development showcased at CES 2025.
UREVO's SmartCoach app connects all its products for maximum effects
One notable element that distinguishes UREVO from its competitors is its SmartCoach app, which acts like a glue binding all of the brand's products together. Whether you're using a CyberPad or one of the Care Series Massagers, you can enjoy a unified experience with the UREVO SmartCoach.
For example, the SmartCoach app can track the distance you've traveled and the calories you've burned on one of UREVO's CyberPads. You can see the metrics for each specific day or accumulated numbers from the day you started using the app.
If you're someone who needs motivation or ideas for a workout, the SmartCoach App has you covered, providing dynamic workout plans that progress with you. Think of it as your own personal fitness coach. You can also accumulate achievements and overcome challenges provided by the app. Get your name on the leaderboard and compete with other SmartCoach App users around the world.
Since launching its first walking pad five years ago, UREVO has continued its evolution as a pioneer in the smart fitness industry. With innovative offerings like the SmartCoach app, CyberPads, and Care Series Massagers, UREVO is ready to transform your wellness experience and help you achieve your personal best in 2025.