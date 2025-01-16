How To Fix The Touchpad On Your MSI Laptop If It Stops Working

MSI is a well-respected computer brand that's been around since the '80s. The brand started out making some of the best motherboards for gamers, but as time went on, it set its sights on making some of the best-rated gaming laptops. It's not just a respected brand; it's a trusted one, too. However, every once in a while, something might go wrong with your MSI laptop because technology is fickle like that. Maybe there's a software glitch preventing you from unpinning some programs from the taskbar or something more bothersome like an unresponsive touchpad. A non-functioning touchpad might not be the end of the world as long as you have a mouse to connect to the laptop, but it can be a frightening incident if you've never experienced it before.

You might not have a mouse to use with your laptop, in which case it's crucial you get the touchpad up and working again. Luckily, there are some simple methods for fixing this problem. You won't even need access to the touchpad for one solution. However, there are also some not-so-simple methods that will require downloads, additional accessories, and some patience because they can be time-consuming.