DREO's Quiet, Drainage-Free Portable Air Conditioners Wow At CES, Earning Innovation Award

More elaborate air conditioning systems can occasionally require a degree of invasive home modification. Even something as simple as a window-mounted air conditioner may require you to make some unsightly physical adjustments to the window in question. This is to say nothing of a full central air system, which often requires several days or more to install the central unit and any necessary ductwork.

DREO's Innovation Award-winning line of portable air conditioners, including the new DREO AC319S, take all the hassle out of the home cooling process with easy installation and smart features. Just stick it wherever you need cooling, plug it in, attach the hose to a window, and you can begin using it right away. The hose fits both vertical and horizontal sliding windows, and comes with its own panels for easy fitting. The simple touch controls on the front will let you quickly activate it and set your ideal temperature, as shown on the front display.

As for smart home integrations, the AC319S is already ready to accommodate all of your smart needs right out of the box. Thanks to the companion DREO smartphone app, the AC319S can be networked into just about any existing smart home setup, allowing you to remotely command it from the convenience of your phone. It's also fully compatible with the leading smart home assistants like Google Home, Alexa, and Siri, so you can activate and deactivate it with simple voice commands.

The new AC319S, in line with DREO's tagline of "Feeling Beyond Innovation," is built to meet that perfect middle ground between functionality and simple convenience. Its features are designed to be helpful and unobtrusive, providing you with the essential comfortable cooling you need in the hot season without running you ragged with confusing setups. It'll be ready just in time for when things start warming up when it launches in April 2025.