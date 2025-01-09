DREO's Quiet, Drainage-Free Portable Air Conditioners Wow At CES, Earning Innovation Award
The hot seasons have been getting gradually hotter year after year, to the point that it's borderline unfeasible to live a safe and healthy life without some kind of home cooling solution. Unfortunately, not every dwelling in the United States has central air cooling installed or could even facilitate such an installation. The next option would be a freestanding or window-mounted air conditioner, but these standalone devices can have spotty performance, not to mention create dripping puddles of water and irritating levels of noise. If you're still in need of a proper cooling solution, you might want to take a walk around the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show because DREO could have your future solution.
Since its founding in 2021, global home appliance brand DREO has become the brand of choice for over 10 million users, delivering all kinds of excellent home climate control products like air conditioners, heaters, fans, and humidifiers, not to mention various next-generation kitchen gadgets. As part of its lineup for CES 2025, DREO is promoting its Portable AC Series, including its all new AC319S Portable Air Conditioner, scheduled for release in April. This little wonder is jam-packed with features designed to give you the comfortable cooling you need without adding extra grief to your life. We here at SlashGear were so impressed by DREO's cooling technology that we decided to award it one of our coveted CES 2025 Innovation Awards.
DREO's Air Conditioners provide powerful cooling without any dripping
Typical air conditioners often pose the risk of dripping water and drainage issues, but the DREO Air Conditioner Series offers some innovative air conditioning options to avoid that hassle.
The new DREO AC319S portable air conditioner boasts a specialized drainage-free system designed to manage liquid safely within the device and keep it from spilling out into your home. This patented technology utilizes a combination of an internal water pumping system and a real-time multi-sensor monitoring system. With the help of a smart algorithm monitoring ambient and internal moisture levels, the AC319S knows exactly how much water is sloshing around inside itself. If things start getting too wet, it begins strategically evaporating and pumping the water away to keep it from leaking out onto the carpet, walls, or furniture.
This system works effectively in any environment, whether you're in the kitchen, the living room, the bedroom, or wherever else in your home. Don't assume this air conditioner puts all its effort into preventing leaks, either; with its powerful cooling systems, the AC319S delivers quick, potent cooling up to 16 feet away from itself, more than enough to comfortably manage most small to medium living spaces.
DREOs air conditioners are working, even if you don't hear them
If you've ever had a cheap window-mounted air conditioner, you've always been annoyingly aware of its existence whenever it turns on. Cheap or old air conditioning systems tend to be very noisy, producing a myriad of rattling, glugging, and bellowing noises while providing the bare minimum of cooling. It's a major pain, especially if you want to cool down at night when you're trying to sleep.
DREO knows you want to have cooling without having to be aware of it all the time, enjoying the quiet, pleasantly chilly breeze after a hot day in the sun. For this reason, its line of portable air conditioning units include patented noise-isolation technology to give you all the cooling you want without the constant cacophony.
The secret is a special, custom-built silencer located around the device's compressor, which would normally be one of its noisiest parts. With this silencer isolating the noise from the compressor, the overall device is about 16% quieter than comparable portable air conditioners from other brands. Not only is this naturally invaluable for adults working in the various rooms of your home like an office or kitchen, but if you have any young children down for a nap, you can keep things cool without worrying about waking them.
DREO Air Conditioners can be easily installed and integrated into a smart home setup
More elaborate air conditioning systems can occasionally require a degree of invasive home modification. Even something as simple as a window-mounted air conditioner may require you to make some unsightly physical adjustments to the window in question. This is to say nothing of a full central air system, which often requires several days or more to install the central unit and any necessary ductwork.
DREO's Innovation Award-winning line of portable air conditioners, including the new DREO AC319S, take all the hassle out of the home cooling process with easy installation and smart features. Just stick it wherever you need cooling, plug it in, attach the hose to a window, and you can begin using it right away. The hose fits both vertical and horizontal sliding windows, and comes with its own panels for easy fitting. The simple touch controls on the front will let you quickly activate it and set your ideal temperature, as shown on the front display.
As for smart home integrations, the AC319S is already ready to accommodate all of your smart needs right out of the box. Thanks to the companion DREO smartphone app, the AC319S can be networked into just about any existing smart home setup, allowing you to remotely command it from the convenience of your phone. It's also fully compatible with the leading smart home assistants like Google Home, Alexa, and Siri, so you can activate and deactivate it with simple voice commands.
The new AC319S, in line with DREO's tagline of "Feeling Beyond Innovation," is built to meet that perfect middle ground between functionality and simple convenience. Its features are designed to be helpful and unobtrusive, providing you with the essential comfortable cooling you need in the hot season without running you ragged with confusing setups. It'll be ready just in time for when things start warming up when it launches in April 2025.