CES 2025: Bring Pixel Art To Life With The Govee Gaming Pixel Light
Pixel artwork has gone hand in hand with the development of computers and video games, with roots dating as far back as the earliest computing systems of the 1970s. With nothing but some chunky bits, a healthy selection of colors, and a bit of imagination, you can create some truly stunning works of art. It's no wonder that pixel art has become an entire field of artistry in the modern world, entirely independent of video games. If you've been curious about the world of pixel art yourself, but aren't quite confident in your digital art skills, you might want to visit the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show to see what Govee is cooking.
Since its founding in 2017, Govee has been looking to take the field of home lighting to newer and greater heights, whether you need some illumination in your living room, gaming room, backyard, and more. The brand prides itself on intuitive, hassle-free lighting options and solutions, making extensive use of smart home setups and, more recently, AI integration to not just provide light, but allow you to customize it in all kinds of fascinating ways.
For CES 2025, Govee is showcasing a variety of new AI-powered lighting gadgets, including the new Gaming Pixel Light. This device is the ultimate realization of Govee's brand motto, "Lights Can Be Fun," allowing users to create all manner of pixel art images and animations on a convenient standalone display. It's such a remarkable device, we here at SlashGear have given it and Govee one of our coveted CES 2025 Innovation Awards.
The Govee Gaming Pixel Light will be available for purchase in Q2 of 2025, so keep an eye on Govee's website for more information as the release approaches.
Create an infinite number of images and animations
The Govee Gaming Pixel Light is both a convenient source of localized illumination and a digital canvas to create all kinds of pixelated artwork. Thanks to a series of next-gen LED panels, the Gaming Pixel Light can display bright, vibrant colors, just like your favorite 8-bit and 16-bit video games of years past. You can either mount it on a wall or stand it up on a desk or table, then have it display your pixel art creations for all to enjoy.
With the help of the companion Govee Home app, you can create not only static pixel images, but even animated GIFs, all to be displayed and cycled on the Gaming Pixel Light's display. For animations specifically, you'll get frame rates of up to 30 FPS, so you can create some surprisingly dynamic shows. With a little bit of creativity, you can create pixelated landscapes, depict scenes of your favorite characters, or just let the colors flow for a beautiful light show.
Even if you're not acquainted with the field of pixel art creation yourself, don't worry: the Gaming Pixel Light comes pre-loaded with a massive library of over 150 preset scenes. These include many of the aforementioned scenes and artwork, though there are also practical options like a weather report, sporting schedules, and even a stock ticker. Whatever you want to display on your Gaming Pixel Light, you can do with some imagination and tinkering.
Bring your ideas to life with the AI Lighting Bot
Making any kind of art from scratch, even pixel art, isn't easy. Even if all you're doing is filling boxes with color, it can be difficult to properly coordinate color placements to get the whole thing to come together cohesively. If you're nervous about making your own pixel art to display on your Govee Gaming Pixel Light, then take a look at the Govee smartphone app. You might just find your new best friend for art creation.
The Govee smartphone app comes preloaded with the brand's proprietary AI Lighting Bot, a friendly little fellow who wants to help you make the best pixel art you can. The AI Lighting Bot has been trained on Govee's own large-scale AI model and proprietary algorithm, all to give it the best possible understanding of your text or audio inputs. Just open the Lighting Bot input on the Govee app, tell it what you want to see on your Gaming Pixel Light, and it'll generate fresh, vibrant imagery for your viewing pleasure. Lighting Bot can also create partial image assets from your inputs, in case you want to make most of an image or animation yourself but just need a little help putting on the finishing touches.
Besides the Lighting Bot, the Govee app is jam-packed with helpful creative tools, all in a seamless, user-friendly package. For DIY image and animation creation, you can use multi-layer editing to carefully tweak your creations. You can also upload any images or GIFs created elsewhere if you've already started a project on a different app or device.
Use Music Mode to create a pixelated light show
Something that's evolved alongside the pixel art scene is chiptune music, a musical genre that utilizes the sound technologies and profiles of old video game consoles to create a distinctive audio profile. If you're a fan of 8-bit music, then the Govee Gaming Pixel Light will allow you to create your own chiptune raves in the comfort of your home.
In addition to its LED light display, the Gaming Pixel Light features a built-in retro speaker for playing your favorite classic gaming jams. By switching the device to Music Mode, you can use the screen to create a visualized light show that syncs up with whatever music you're playing.
Additionally, with the help of the Govee HDMI 2.1 Sync Box and the AI Dreamview feature, you can synchronize the Gaming Pixel Light with a PC or television to generate a unique light show based on whatever audio is playing. For example, if you're playing a game on a connected device, the Gaming Pixel Light will generate a unique light show in time with it. This makes for a fun party decoration in your home, though it could also be useful for live streamers looking to add a little personality to their live feeds.
Whether you're looking for a convenient frame to display your pixel art creations or want to turn your favorite games and music into a living light show, the Govee Gaming Pixel Light gives you the means to do so in a sleek, high-tech package. It's kind of like the Lite Brite you had as a kid, except instead of fumbling around with colored pegs that get lost under the couch, you can bring all of your favorite pixel images to life with nothing but a text input and a good idea.