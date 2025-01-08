How To Clear Your Computer's CMOS

Not all computer troubleshooting can be handled within your operating system or by troubleshooting specific components. Some key computer functions are governed by the CMOS (Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor), a chip on your motherboard powered by a small battery. The CMOS governs things like the system time and date, which are controlled by the BIOS (Basic Input/Output System). These include system time and date, CPU clock speed, boot drive order and the boot process in general, and basic keyboard control functionality.

Sometimes, though, you might have a reason to clear the CMOS as part of the troubleshooting process. Maybe you're getting bad results after trying to overclock your CPU and need to reset to factory default settings, or perhaps you changed some settings in the BIOS that you didn't mean to and need to reset them. This could include something like setting a BIOS password and then forgetting it, necessitating the removal of the password. If you've changed hardware components recently, that's another reason to consider clearing the CMOS to get a fresh start, particularly if you find yourself encountering compatibility issues.

There are a few ways to clear the CMOS. The most obvious one involves going into the BIOS menu, but there are also hardware options that involve removing and reseating the CMOS battery or moving around a jumper on the motherboard. Let's take a step-by-step look at each of the three different ways that you can clear the CMOS on your motherboard.

