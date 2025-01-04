We Put Altec Lansing's Everythingproof Bluetooth Speakers To The Test—Will They Break?

These speakers range in price from $19.99 up to $99.99 which is a fairly good range for Bluetooth speakers in general. You can find a lot of budgets with that range. All the speakers sound good, but not amazing. The Hydra Blast 2.0 is my favorite. With the largest case, it had the best sound and the most bass to it. The Hydra Jolt 2.0 is my second favorite in terms of sound quality.

All of the speakers have controls across the top of them for power, Bluetooth connectivity, and some play controls. The larger the speaker, the more controls there are. Each speaker also has magnets embedded in them, so they can be mounted to anything metal. The magnets are either on the bottom of the speaker or the back, depending on the model. Speaking of mounting, all the speakers come with a clamp mount, so you can attach the speakers to your bike or your car's dashboard if you want.

The Hydra Blast 2.0 also has a built-in Qi charger on the top of it, so you can wirelessly charge your phone, which was a nice surprise. All told, these speakers sound good and have useful features. So, how did they hold up?

