TECNO Earns Innovation Award, Unleashes Autobot Energy With SPARK 30 Transformers Edition

TECNO, a leading driver of innovation in the smartphone segment, is embracing the Autobot energy for its fans. The latest offering from the brand is the TECNO SPARK 30 Series TRANSFORMERS Edition in partnership with entertainment and action figure icon Hasbro. Drawing from the design aesthetics of celebrated characters like Optimus Prime and Bumblebee, the TECNO SPARK 30 Series TRANSFORMERS Edition offers a unique blend of unmatched performance and one-of-a-kind standout looks. In fact, the line's impressive combination of unique design, powerful specs, and high-level user experience is so impressive that it earned a SlashGear Innovation Award.

The TECNO SPARK 30 Transformers Edition, which features the signature "Mech Armor Texture," stands apart from the crowd with a brushed metal sheen and a hard-to-miss combination of red and blue colors, reminiscent of the Autobot faction leader in the Transformers franchise. Sharp symmetrical lines, a unique camera hub design, and a cross-section profile of just 7.4 millimeters make for a device that is as easy on the eyes as it is palm-friendly. The TECNO SPARK 30 takes after the jovial Bumblebee action hero's yellow and black aesthetic.

These phones are flashy, but they're also built well. The TECNO SPARK 30 Pro Optimus Prime Edition offers IP54 tier dust and water resistance, while the Tecno 30 Bumblebee Edition lifts even higher with an IP64-cleared build. To ensure users have a seamless experience unlocking their phones, there's an under-display fingerprint sensor offering Google BCR 14 security certification for that extra dash of security and mental peace. And that's just the beginning.

