TECNO Earns Innovation Award, Unleashes Autobot Energy With SPARK 30 Transformers Edition
TECNO, a leading driver of innovation in the smartphone segment, is embracing the Autobot energy for its fans. The latest offering from the brand is the TECNO SPARK 30 Series TRANSFORMERS Edition in partnership with entertainment and action figure icon Hasbro. Drawing from the design aesthetics of celebrated characters like Optimus Prime and Bumblebee, the TECNO SPARK 30 Series TRANSFORMERS Edition offers a unique blend of unmatched performance and one-of-a-kind standout looks. In fact, the line's impressive combination of unique design, powerful specs, and high-level user experience is so impressive that it earned a SlashGear Innovation Award.
The TECNO SPARK 30 Transformers Edition, which features the signature "Mech Armor Texture," stands apart from the crowd with a brushed metal sheen and a hard-to-miss combination of red and blue colors, reminiscent of the Autobot faction leader in the Transformers franchise. Sharp symmetrical lines, a unique camera hub design, and a cross-section profile of just 7.4 millimeters make for a device that is as easy on the eyes as it is palm-friendly. The TECNO SPARK 30 takes after the jovial Bumblebee action hero's yellow and black aesthetic.
These phones are flashy, but they're also built well. The TECNO SPARK 30 Pro Optimus Prime Edition offers IP54 tier dust and water resistance, while the Tecno 30 Bumblebee Edition lifts even higher with an IP64-cleared build. To ensure users have a seamless experience unlocking their phones, there's an under-display fingerprint sensor offering Google BCR 14 security certification for that extra dash of security and mental peace. And that's just the beginning.
Peerless looks and a gorgeous display
The TECNO SPARK 30 Series TRANSFORMERS Edition offers a 6.7-inch bright AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2436 pixels. You not only get perks like vivid colors and fantastic viewing angles, but also plenty of sharpness and an uninterrupted hole-punch look. Another noteworthy advantage is the refresh rate, which reaches all the way up to 120Hz. So, whether you're simply browsing the web or playing games, the visuals will be smooth and every screen interaction will be as fluid as it gets.
The screen can output 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, offering cinema-grade colors with extremely high accuracy and class-leading fidelity. Whether it's watching Netflix, engaging in expansive games, or just peeking deeper into your camera clicks, you can rest assured of the realism in every shade appearing on the screen.
TECNO has also equipped the SPARK 30 Pro TRANSFORMERS Edition with a panel that delivers a peak brightness of 1,700 nits, paired with 2,160 PWM Dimming for maximum gaze comfort. TECNO has also achieved a TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification for the display, ensuring that the screen is not only smooth and vibrant but also gentle on the eyes.
Blazing fast performance and AI leap
The TECNO SPARK 30 Pro TRANSFORMERS Edition pairs its eye-catching looks and stunning display with an equally capable silicon underneath the hood. The phone comes equipped with MediaTek's octa-core Helio G100 processor, which features a pair of two big cores reaching a peak clock speed of 2.2GHz and support for heterogeneous multi-processing. The Mali-G57 GPU aboard this silicon not only enables an immersive gaming experience but also unlocks new video capabilities, as well.
This is a performance-first phone, and to ensure that, TECNO offers up to 16GB of hybrid RAM, built atop the physical 8GB of fast physical memory to unlock lag-free multi-tasking. This is courtesy of the SPARK Mega Memory system, which enables deeper integration between the RAM and ROM modules. Users also get plenty of onboard storage, with configurations going up to 256GB, ensuring that all your media, files, and games find a native space with ease.
It is, however, a well-known phenomenon that smartphones tend to run slow as they age and data builds up in the system. That won't be the fate here, as the TECNO SPARK 30 Pro TRANSFORMERS Edition has been accorded TUV's 60-month fluency rating. That means your phone will move along without any lags and stutters for the next five years. On the software side, you get AI-powered niceties such as Gemini-powered voice assistant, AI artboard, and AIGC imaging baked at the core of the Android 14 OS experience.
Large battery, fast charging makes for an award-winning combination
The TECNO SPARK 30 Pro TRANSFORMERS Edition is an entertainment and performance powerhouse, easily earning it a SlashGear Innovation Award. To go with its gorgeous AMOLED screen, the phone also embraces Hi-Res audio and Dolby Atmos-ready dual speakers that deliver a massive 300% boost in raw volume output. Moreover, the Volume Plus 2.0 algorithms ensure that sound quality is at its immersive best, irrespective of the content users are watching.
Of course, long hours of streaming and gaming on a bright panel tend to drain the battery at a much quicker pace. TECNO has allayed those concerns by fitting its Optimus Prime-themed smartphone with a large 5,000 mAh battery that can go all day with ease on a single charge. For that extra dash of user convenience, the phone supports 33W fast charging, as well. That means that if you're in a rush, even a short burst of charging time can give you enough juice to go for hours without running back to a wall outlet.
Another thoughtful addition is the integration of fast charging tech with distinct charging modes. Users can pick between extreme, smart, and low-temperature depending on the scenario at hand. To ensure that the battery health doesn't take a hit over a sustained spell of fast charging, the onboard AI algorithm also offers the option to limit charging as the battery touches the 80% level, which is ideal for prolonged plugged-in sessions. TECNO also assures the battery can sustain over a thousand charge cycles, promising reliable performance for a four-year usage term without any apparent efficiency drop.
The TECNO SPARK 30 boasts heroic specs
The TECNO SPARK 30 Pro TRANSFORMERS Edition is also an imaging highflier, offering a massive 108-megapixel rear camera to capture stunningly detailed pictures and videos. The main snapper relies on a 1/1.52 inch ultra-large sensor with an f/1.89 aperture, and relies on the pixel fusion technique to achieve a 900% higher light sensitivity, which directly translates to an unprecedented gain in image and video quality.
It can also handle long-range photography, thanks to native support for 3x lossless and 10x digital zoom capture. On the front is a 13-megapixel selfie camera, which is accompanied by a dual-LED flash assembly of its own. The next time you aim for a low-light selfie or want to record a vlog in challenging light situations, you can rest assured that this TECNO phone will stand up to the occasion, delivering bright and sharp results from both cameras.
On the connectivity front, the TECNO SPARK 30 Pro TRANSFORMERS Edition taps into the faster 4.5 (LTE Advanced) lanes for higher cellular uplink and downlink speeds. Moreover, simultaneous use of Wi-Fi and cellular data lanes ensures that you always have an edge with the built-in Super WiFi stack. To sum things up, this is the ultimate expression of smartphone versatility, one where functional practicality finds a place alongside peerless aesthetics. It's also why this phone earned its place among SlashGear's Innovation Award elite.