What Do The Numbers On A Pair Of Binoculars Mean?

Whether you're in the market for a new pair of binoculars for yourself, searching for the perfect gift for the outdoors person in your life, or the proud owner of a stunning new pair, it's important to fully understand how this tool works.

A pair of binoculars is pretty straightforward: look through them, and things that were far away now appear closer. But anyone who has ever picked up a pair to find them out of focus or hard to use will tell you there's a lot of subtle nuance to binoculars, and thus there's a lot to learn about your specific pair. Luckily, you don't need to be an expert in any particular brand, you just need to understand what the numbers on a pair of binoculars mean and use that information to help make sure you're holding the right tool for the job.

On most binoculars, you'll find numbers that look something like "8x25," "10x25," or "15x56," for example. As you may have guessed, these numbers are important to the overall function of your binoculars.

