Incogni Is Offering Awesome Holiday Deals On Its Spam-Stopping Security Plans
Ever receive a call only for the phone to read "Spam Likely?" When you visit a website, download an app, or accept cookies from a website, data brokers gain access to personal information such as your name, birthday, home address, social security number, and potentially more. How often do you check the box on privacy policies without actually reading the fine print? (It's okay. Most of us do the same thing.) Consequently, data brokers often sell your information to various companies that can use it for targeted advertisements. Privacy truly is a luxury in the digital age. That's why you need a service like Incogni.
Incogni will remove your personal information from hundreds of data brokers' databases, limiting how much of your information is available on the internet. Incogni is a service created by Surfshark, which also offers an excellent VPN that will protect your privacy online. The service has more than 200 different data brokers on its contact list from marketing data broker and financial information brokers to recruitment data brokers and people search sites.
With such an extensive contact list, Incogni is more likely to remove any information you don't want available on the internet. More importantly, if you sign up for an annual plan now, you can take advantage of Incogni's Holiday Offer, which gives new users 58% off with the coupon code XMDEAL24. Sign up now and limit the number of spam calls and junk emails you receive.
It's easy to setup Incogni
All you have to do is create an account with your most frequently used email and inform Incogni whose personal data you want to scrub. By signing up with the most frequently used email address, you increase Incogni's chances of finding the most matching online records. Once you're signed up, give Incogni permission to negotiate for you and it will take care of the rest. .
The service will contact all the different data brokers and work with them to get your personal information removed from their databases. Can your data re-emerge on those databases in the future? Yes, but as long as you maintain your subscription with Incogni, it will repeatedly remove your data automatically. The important part is that you never have to speak with these pesky data brokers. Incogni does it all for you, including follow-up communications and rejected claims.
It can take you up to 300 hours to remove your data on your own from just one broker's database. Now imagine if you had to contact multiple brokers. Incogni will not only contact the brokers, it will also send opt-out requests to various people search sites, resend those opt-out requests to ensure your data doesn't reappear, and continually search for and add data brokers to its contact list.
Incogni stands out above its competitors
Are there other organizations that perform the same service? Of course. Unlike many other services that focus only on the United States, Incogni has a wider reach, covering the US, Canada, UK, EU, and Switzerland. Incogni doesn't limit itself to people search sites, either, like so many competitors do. It prefers offering a more holistic approach by reaching out to a variety of broker types.
Moreover, the team behind Incogni isn't new to protecting personal data. Surfshark launched its first VPN on macOS, Windows, Android, Android TV, and Fire TV in 2018 and only grew stronger over the following six years with multiple cybersecurity tools. You can count on them to get the job done and keep your data safe.
Most importantly, Incogni provides a virtually hands-off approach for its users at a competitive price. A yearly plan is roughly the same price as a premium latte; $6.49 a month. With Incogni's Holiday Offer of 58% off with the coupon code XMDEAL24, can you really afford to not take advantage?